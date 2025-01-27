Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagetractorsoybeanhayfarmcorn farmgrassplantspublic domainMike Starkey Soybean HarvestMike Starkey harvests soybeans on a 135-acre field in Brownsburg, Indiana Sept. 23, 2022. Starkey practices no-till farming, plants cover crops in between cash crop season and rotates his fields between corn and soybeans as part of a soil health management system. 