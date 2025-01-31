Edit ImageCropU.S. Army (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagemilitary aircrafthelicopter armyhelicopterblack hawk public domainblack hawkskymountainblackU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) re-enact the 'Mogadishu Mile' on Fort Drum, NY Sep. 30, 2022. The 'Mogadishu Mile' took place after the "Black Hawk Down" incident during the Battle of Mogadishu. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6720 x 4480 px | 300 dpi 