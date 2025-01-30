Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesupercomputersupercomputer frontierwork achievementslaboratorywallpaperdesktop wallpaperpublic domainredThe Frontier supercomputer at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory earned the top ranking on May 30, 2022, as the world’s fastest on the 59th TOP500 list, with 1.1 exaflops of performance. The system is the first to achieve the level of computing performance known as exascale, a threshold of a quintillion calculations per second. For more information or additional images, please contact 202-586-5251. www.flickr.com/photos/departmentofenergy/collections/7215... 