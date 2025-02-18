09-5060-2
“This Day in Navy Medicine History” is a periodic feature highlighting acts of heroism, important innovations and notable milestones in the history of our Medical Department. Today's highlight: 5 May 1944. USS Comfort (AH-6) is commissioned. The Comfort was one of three Navy hospitals ships manned by Army medical personnel (Hope and Mercy). On April 23, 1945, she was hit by a Kamikaze plane. The attack killed 28 crewmembers and patients onboard. The tragedy was later “reinterpreted” in an episode of the TV show JAG. The Comfort was decommissioned in 1946.
