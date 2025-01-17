UNITAS 2022: U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South puts the Tactical Scalable Surgical System to the Test 220917-M-HT815-1338
U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Marissa Mayor, a general surgeon with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, in support of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force UNITAS LXIII poses for a picture on a UH-1Y Venom helicopter with her surgical instruments while aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) while supporting a surgical training event during exercise UNITAS LXIII in the Atlantic Ocean, Sept. 17, 2022. The training event consisted of Marines patrolling, taking simulated casualties, and simulated lifesaving surgery. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that brings together forces from 19 countries to include Brazil, Cameroon, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Uruguay. The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Schmid)
www.dvidshub.net/news/429590/unitas-2022-us-marine-corps-...
Original public domain image from Flickr