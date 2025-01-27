Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagegarden shopheartsflowernaturepublic domainnywomen in agfarmGreenhouse, organic vegetable farm.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4928 x 3285 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFamous painting brush stroke, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060341/famous-painting-brush-stroke-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott (right) run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652676/photo-image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable brush stroke, famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062431/editable-brush-stroke-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott (pictured) run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647052/photo-image-hearts-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licensePlant delivery Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177675/plant-delivery-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseVegetable patch, farmer's hand.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647403/vegetable-patch-farmers-handFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729311/summer-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseFarmer planting seed.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646996/farmer-planting-seedFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9069238/flower-shop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFarmer planting seed.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647701/farmer-planting-seedFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9069242/flower-shop-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseVegetable patch, farmer's hand.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647405/vegetable-patch-farmers-handFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7911025/flower-shop-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647698/photo-image-rose-flower-heartsFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811772/flower-shop-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647699/photo-image-hearts-flower-womenFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928753/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseOrganic vegetable farm.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647201/organic-vegetable-farmFree Image from public domain licenseA frame shop sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200461/frame-shop-sign-editable-mockupView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York. Here, workers…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652979/image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic herbs planting Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600071/organic-herbs-planting-instagram-post-templateView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652697/photo-image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467696/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647419/photo-image-rose-flower-heartsFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome summer sale Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766223/welcome-summer-sale-facebook-story-templateView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652686/photo-image-rose-flower-heartsFree Image from public domain licenseGardening workshop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600062/gardening-workshop-instagram-post-templateView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm in Copake, New York and flower shop in nearby…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652701/photo-image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625075/imageView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm in Copake, New York and flower shop in nearby…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646980/photo-image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseGardener's workshop poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622002/gardeners-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm in Copake, New York and flower shop in nearby…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646960/photo-image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379090/flower-shop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm in Copake, New York and flower shop in nearby…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652698/photo-image-flower-hearts-handFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting brush stroke, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063049/famous-painting-brush-stroke-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652688/photo-image-rose-flower-heartsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable brush stroke, famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063030/editable-brush-stroke-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652891/photo-image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseGardening service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10505660/gardening-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York. Here, Luke tills a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647217/photo-image-hearts-flower-personFree Image from public domain license