Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagetractorresource managementsoybeancorn harvestersoybean harvestinggrassplantspublic domainMike Starkey Soybean HarvestMike Starkey harvests soybeans on a 135-acre field in Brownsburg, Indiana Sept. 23, 2022. Starkey practices no-till farming, plants cover crops in between cash crop season and rotates his fields between corn and soybeans as part of a soil health management system. (NRCS photo by Brandon O’Connor)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5888 x 3925 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTractor Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493251/tractor-instagram-post-templateView licenseMike Starkey Soybean HarvestMike Starkey harvests soybeans on a 135-acre field in Brownsburg, Indiana Sept. 23, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646918/photo-image-plants-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain license3D farmer using smart technology editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395598/farmer-using-smart-technology-editable-remixView licenseMike Starkey Soybean HarvestMike Starkey harvests soybeans on a 135-acre field in Brownsburg, Indiana Sept. 23, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646993/photo-image-plants-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCow livestock farm, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613908/cow-livestock-farm-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseMike Starkey Soybean HarvestThe grain bin returns to the field after emptying as Mike Starkey harvests soybeans on a 135…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646913/photo-image-grass-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseModern agriculture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500838/modern-agriculture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMike Starkey Soybean HarvestMike Starkey harvests soybeans on a 135-acre field in Brownsburg, Indiana Sept. 23, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655021/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseAgriculture blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437235/agriculture-blog-banner-templateView licenseMike Starkey Soybean HarvestMike Starkey harvests soybeans on a 135-acre field in Brownsburg, Indiana Sept. 23, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654740/image-plants-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTractor blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451885/tractor-blog-banner-templateView licenseMike Starkey Soybean HarvestMike Starkey harvests soybeans on a 135-acre field in Brownsburg, Indiana Sept. 23, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655022/image-plants-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAgriculture's future poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500533/agricultures-future-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMike Starkey Soybean HarvestSoybeans grow through corn residue from the previous season on Mike Starkey’s no-till farm in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655030/photo-image-public-domain-nature-iceFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable agriculture flyer template, watercolor wheat fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7428238/imageView licenseScully farm cover crop seedingMike Scully harvests soybeans at Scully Family Farms in Spencer, Indiana Sept. 29, 2022. (NRCS…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646958/photo-image-grass-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain licenseAgrifood industry Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614231/agrifood-industry-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMike Starkey Soybean HarvestSoybeans grow through corn residue from the previous season on Mike Starkey’s no-till farm in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654764/photo-image-flower-plant-grassFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable agriculture Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213484/sustainable-agriculture-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652570/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable agriculture Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213486/sustainable-agriculture-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseScully farm cover crop seedingMike Scully harvests soybeans at Scully Family Farms in Spencer, Indiana Sept. 29, 2022. (NRCS…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654734/image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable agriculture blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213435/sustainable-agriculture-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652589/image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFarming industry Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615204/farming-industry-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647304/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseUrban agriculture poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14818106/urban-agriculture-poster-template-editable-designView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647757/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain license3D farmer using smart technology editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454480/farmer-using-smart-technology-editable-remixView licenseSteve Worland plants field corn into a stand of cover crop in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Worland no-till farms 700 acres…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652584/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseSmart farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11590923/smart-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647760/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSmart agricultural, editable farming technology designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135467/smart-agricultural-editable-farming-technology-designView licenseSteve Worland plants field corn into a stand of cover crop in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Worland no-till farms 700 acres…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652808/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional farming Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452476/traditional-farming-instagram-post-templateView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652802/photo-image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFarming crisis poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894874/farming-crisis-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSteve Fox plants field corn into a stand of cereal rye in Freedom, Indiana May 12, 2022. Fox farms 400 acres and planted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652587/photo-image-plant-grass-skyFree Image from public domain licenseHarvest blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452373/harvest-blog-banner-templateView licenseScully farm cover crop seedingCover crops are aerially seeded over corn at Scully Family Farms in Spencer, Indiana Sept. 29…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654757/photo-image-plant-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain license