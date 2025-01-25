Edit ImageCropU.S. Navy Medicine (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagecell phonedoctor checking patientdoctor phonehealthcare staff traininggeneral hospitalhospitalfacemedicineNavy Medical Team Supports Louisiana Hospital 210826-N-PC620-0059U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Hannah Cunningham, a critical care nurse from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bethesda, scans and checks a COVID-positive patient’s medications at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center during the COVID-19 response operations in Lafayette, Louisiana, Aug. 26, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID-19 response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 900 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5118 x 3839 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703164/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNavy Medical Team Supports Louisiana Hospital210821-N-PC620-0188LAFAYETTE, La. — U.S. Navy medical support team members from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647483/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703163/online-doctor-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseNavy Medical Team Supports Louisiana Hospital210821-N-PC620-0183LAFAYETTE, La. — U.S. Navy. Capt. Sean McKay, a physician…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647847/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703301/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNavy Medical Team Supports Louisiana Hospital210821-N-PC620-0133LAFAYETTE, La. — U.S. Navy. Capt. Sean McKay, a physician…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647307/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral hospital Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964044/general-hospital-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNavy Medical Team Supports Louisiana HospitalLAFAYETTE, La. — U.S. Navy Lt. Mary Hinson, a critical care registered nurse…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654297/image-person-medicine-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient at the hospital, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998902/doctor-diagnose-patient-the-hospital-editable-remix-designView licenseNavy Medical Team Supports Louisiana Hospital210821-N-PC620-0162LAFAYETTE, La. — U.S. Navy. Capt. Sean McKay, a physician…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654286/photo-image-person-medicine-womanFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient at the hospital, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998911/doctor-diagnose-patient-the-hospital-editable-remix-designView licenseNavy medical support shadows civilians in Lafayette during COVID response LAFAYETTE, La. – U.S. Navy Ensign Banko, a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654285/image-face-shadows-personFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient at the hospital, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998899/doctor-diagnose-patient-the-hospital-editable-remix-designView licenseNavy Medical Team Supports Louisiana HospitalLAFAYETTE, La. — U.S. Navy medical support team members from Navy Medicine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654221/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient at the hospital, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998862/doctor-diagnose-patient-the-hospital-editable-remix-designView licenseU.S. Navy on watch in fight against the coronavirus 210918-A-XH946-0002LAFAYETTE, La. -- (From left to right) U.S. Navy Lt.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654432/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient at the hospital, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998895/doctor-diagnose-patient-the-hospital-editable-remix-designView licenseU.S. Navy Cmdr. Nikunj Bhatt supports local hospitals Intensive Care Unit 211210-A-TV877-1002FARMINGTON, N.M. – U.S. Navy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654430/image-person-medicine-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient at the hospital, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998912/doctor-diagnose-patient-the-hospital-editable-remix-designView licenseNavy Medical Personnel Receive Training on The V60 Plus Ventilator at Hendrick Medical Center 210129-A-JW296-013U.S. Navy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647487/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient at the hospital, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998909/doctor-diagnose-patient-the-hospital-editable-remix-designView licenseU.S. Navy Medical Team Supports University of New Mexico Hospital 220208-A-WB694-595Albuquerque, N.M.-- U.S. Navy Cmdr.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652139/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient at the hospital, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998897/doctor-diagnose-patient-the-hospital-editable-remix-designView licenseU.S. Navy Medical Readiness Team assist with operations at Providence St. Patrick Hospital 211130-A-PE084-002MISSOULA, Mont.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654219/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient at the hospital, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998914/doctor-diagnose-patient-the-hospital-editable-remix-designView licenseU.S. Navy Medical Team Supports University of New Mexico Hospital 220208-A-WB694-172ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-- U.S. Navy Cmdr.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652439/image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703165/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Navy Cmdr. Nikunj Bhatt supports local hospitals Intensive Care Unit 211210-A-TV877-1003FARMINGTON, N.M. – U.S. Navy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647598/photo-image-person-medicine-womanFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor diagnose patient at the hospital, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998901/doctor-diagnose-patient-the-hospital-editable-remix-designView licenseU.S. Navy medical team joins Erie County Medical Center hospital staff’s fight against COVID 220123-A-BM014-196BUFFALO, N.Y.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647866/photo-image-person-medicine-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11207808/online-doctor-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Navy Sailors provide Medical care for COVID patients at Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Montana 211111-A-PE084…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654427/image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor's appointment Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737851/doctors-appointment-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Navy medical team joins Erie County Medical Center hospital staff’s fight against COVID 220123-A-BM014-469BUFFALO, N.Y.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654424/image-person-medicine-phoneFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490287/health-check-up-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAlaska Army National Guard flight medics with the 2nd Battalion, 211th General Support Aviation Battalion, conduct casualty…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735248/photo-image-public-domain-2021Free Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703300/online-doctor-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseU.S. Navy Medical Team Assists at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, New York 220215-A-XS922-0004BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652146/image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseMedical staff working in hospital remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14928668/medical-staff-working-hospital-remixView licenseNavy Sailors Work Hand in Hand with Civilian Healthcare Employees. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648329/photo-image-hand-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license