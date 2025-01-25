NMRTC San Diego Teams Up With U.S. Air Force 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron
220316-N-LW757-1020
SAN DIEGO (March 16, 2022) U.S. Air Force Capt. Brittney Snider, an airman assigned to the U.S. Air Force 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron (ASTS), reviews patient information in Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s Intensive Care Unit as part of joint training with their Navy counterparts March 16. The 445th ASTS’ two major components are patient staging and critical care. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Cunningham)
