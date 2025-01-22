Farm Lot 59 founder Sasha Kanno, an urban agriculture advocate, harvests flowers ready for market, from this half-acre urban farm that specializes in growing and selling rare and unusual varieties of flowers to support organic farming of traditional vegetables for those in need; to do this, they needed to extend their growing season; this is when they applied to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for two high tunnels and other technical support at their location in Long Beach, CA, on Oct. 21, 2022. The extended season means that in their first high tunnel, equipped to support bean and tomato plants; they can plant sweet peas in mid-October, harvest from February until beyond the traditional end of the season, and then transition to tomatoes. Without the high tunnels, they would have to plant in February and harvest months later in a shorter season.
They strive to serve as a center for community engagement and wellness. They do this by providing their community with the vegetables they grow. By serving vulnerable populations in the Long Beach community, they help with immediate food needs and inspire the community to eat and live
healthily.
Their sales and subscriptions from a roadside stand at Farm Lot 59 fund some of their non-profit organization. Additional sales through other outlets and direct donations also provide needed funds.
Their unlikely farm in Los Angeles County sits lower than the neighboring jack pumps for crude oil, industrial zones, recycling center, city park and the cemetery. On a clear day, a view from the nearby park above them shows the cranes for container ships at the Port of Long Beach, five miles away.
The farm hosts educational, volunteer, and other events that bring together their community to learn about the benefits and
possibilities of urban farming and more. Since 2010 Farm Lot 59 has served the community by hosting thousands of youth in their outdoor education programming, where people can learn about growing food for themselves or others. The farm has incubated multiple small businesses and inspired farmers to go rural and go bigger. Kanno's community, civic and governmental engagement has helped change policies and fought for healthy food access.
The pandemic changed everything. Until March 2020, their crops were chef driven by what and when 12-15 restaurants wanted to serve specific produce. The focus and crops had to change, and they did. Since then, the farm has produced traditional organic fruit and vegetables to provide fresh food to address the community's food security during a pandemic. They have harvested more than 5,000 pounds of organic produce and donated more than 2,000 healthy meals. Partnering with Food Finders, they converted a shipping container into refrigerated storage at the Food Hub at the City's Admiral Kidd Park where 100% of their edible crops go.
The name "Farm Lot 59" directly references Long Beach's early agricultural past. Developers designated large areas of what was to become Long Beach and farm lots. The discovery of oil changed plans, and lots were subdivided again for housing. Then the land became part of the City's water infrastructure. But, because of its topography and role in the City's municipal water infrastructure, Farm Lot 59 was never developed into a farm or home and remained owned by the City of Long Beach to this day. Farm Lot 59 was built on the remnants of an illegal dump. The abandoned parcel was cleaned up with help from the City of Long Beach, which replaced the dirt with clean fill soil. Once the rubbish was removed, they planted the first seeds in the Spring of 2012.
Kanno's advocacy for local food policy and making the operation an example of urban farming was instrumental in the adoption of AB 551 and in modernizing the City's agriculture ordinance. She works together with many diverse organizations, representatives of local and regional governments, public agencies, other farmers, ranchers, and agricultural
businesses. This collaborative work has changed local food access and
production in Long Beach. She participates with the USDA Farm Services Agency County Committee and plans to increase her participation in policy and advocacy programs.
"Our farm demonstrates a small-scale model of regenerative agriculture using current and best practices,… says Kanno. We're working to change the future of food by proving that vacant property can be transformed into a sustainable urban farmscape…."
Farm Lot 59 is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2010.
