Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)1SaveSaveEdit Imagegrassplantspublic domainunited statesfarmfieldscornphotoMike Starkey Soybean HarvestMike Starkey harvests soybeans on a 135-acre field in Brownsburg, Indiana Sept. 23, 2022. Starkey practices no-till farming, plants cover crops in between cash crop season and rotates his fields between corn and soybeans as part of a soil health management system. 