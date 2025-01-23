Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit ImageseedlingsheartsflowerhandleafplantpersonnatureFarmer planting seed.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4928 x 3285 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEnvironment conservation earth day remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943444/environment-conservation-earth-day-remixView licenseVegetable patch, farmer's hand.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647403/vegetable-patch-farmers-handFree Image from public domain licensePlant more trees, editable sustainability word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214721/plant-more-trees-editable-sustainability-word-remixView licenseFarmer planting seed.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647701/farmer-planting-seedFree Image from public domain licensePlant more trees 3D remix, editable sustainability designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209652/plant-more-trees-remix-editable-sustainability-designView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott (right) run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652676/photo-image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding plant, reforestation, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589435/hand-holding-plant-reforestation-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseGreenhouse, organic vegetable farm.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646952/greenhouse-organic-vegetable-farmFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding plant, reforestation, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592540/hand-holding-plant-reforestation-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott (pictured) run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647052/photo-image-hearts-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseHand cupping plant, environment 3D remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230687/hand-cupping-plant-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseVegetable patch, farmer's hand.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647405/vegetable-patch-farmers-handFree Image from public domain licenseGarden equipment element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001048/garden-equipment-element-set-editable-designView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York. Here, workers…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652979/image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseGarden equipment element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001049/garden-equipment-element-set-editable-designView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647698/photo-image-rose-flower-heartsFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor plant decor Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835692/indoor-plant-decor-instagram-post-templateView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York. Here, workers head…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652884/image-face-flower-heartsFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758797/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOrganic vegetable farm.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647201/organic-vegetable-farmFree Image from public domain licenseHappy arbor day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467816/happy-arbor-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652697/photo-image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseMini heart illustration, simple love editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11156095/mini-heart-illustration-simple-love-editable-designView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647419/photo-image-rose-flower-heartsFree Image from public domain licenseBoy pour watering on plant.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661912/boy-pour-watering-plant-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York. Here, Luke tills a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647217/photo-image-hearts-flower-personFree Image from public domain licenseGreen Investment poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12595980/green-investment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York. Here, Luke tills a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652677/image-flower-hearts-personFree Image from public domain licenseReforestation program poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428074/reforestation-program-poster-templateView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647699/photo-image-hearts-flower-womenFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic houseplant, gardening hobby remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9815936/aesthetic-houseplant-gardening-hobby-remix-editable-designView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652686/photo-image-rose-flower-heartsFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887415/wildlife-poster-templateView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm in Copake, New York and flower shop in nearby…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646980/photo-image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseSelf love woman, dark backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546307/self-love-woman-dark-backgroundView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm in Copake, New York and flower shop in nearby…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652701/photo-image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable celestial sticker element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275962/editable-celestial-sticker-element-design-setView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm in Copake, New York and flower shop in nearby…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646960/photo-image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic houseplant, gardening hobby remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813722/aesthetic-houseplant-gardening-hobby-remix-editable-designView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652891/photo-image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain license