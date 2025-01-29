Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagepoppyred flowerheartsflowerplantpublic domainnywomen in agBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by Preston Keres)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4928 x 3285 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWomen's day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938590/womens-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647233/photo-image-rose-flower-heartsFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938765/womens-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652686/photo-image-rose-flower-heartsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable art mockup landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360508/editable-art-mockup-landscapeView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647698/photo-image-rose-flower-heartsFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938497/womens-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott (pictured) run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647052/photo-image-hearts-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage flower garden remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12794693/editable-vintage-flower-garden-remixed-designView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647699/photo-image-hearts-flower-womenFree Image from public domain licenseCute paper flower background, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190045/cute-paper-flower-background-editable-collage-remixView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm in Copake, New York and flower shop in nearby…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646980/photo-image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage flower garden remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12794671/editable-vintage-flower-garden-remixed-designView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm in Copake, New York and flower shop in nearby…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652698/photo-image-flower-hearts-handFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10704690/spring-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm in Copake, New York and flower shop in nearby…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652701/photo-image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseCute paper flower badge PNG sticker, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190416/cute-paper-flower-badge-png-sticker-editable-collage-remixView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm in Copake, New York and flower shop in nearby…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646960/photo-image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseHeart Bokeh Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12791057/heart-bokeh-effectView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652697/photo-image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWomen in business poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459304/women-business-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652891/photo-image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795079/spring-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652688/photo-image-rose-flower-heartsFree Image from public domain licenseWomen empowerment quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic floral editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117797/image-png-heart-transparentView licenseGreenhouse, organic vegetable farm.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646952/greenhouse-organic-vegetable-farmFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10650513/spring-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York. Here, workers…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652979/image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseSummer fragrance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864659/summer-fragrance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647419/photo-image-rose-flower-heartsFree Image from public domain licenseCute paper flower editable background, collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190046/cute-paper-flower-editable-background-collage-remixView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647216/photo-image-rose-flower-heartsFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale social story template, editable design for Instagramhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10702619/spring-sale-social-story-template-editable-design-for-instagramView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott (right) run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652676/photo-image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517394/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York.(USDA/FPAC photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652684/photo-image-flower-hearts-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFloral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9352491/floral-human-heart-editable-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm and flower shop in Copake, New York. Here, Luke tills a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647217/photo-image-hearts-flower-personFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10703484/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBeginning Farmers Luke Franco and Jenny Elliott run Tiny Hearts Farm in Copake, New York and flower shop in nearby…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647414/photo-image-rose-flower-heartsFree Image from public domain license