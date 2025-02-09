Edit ImageCropU.S. Navy Medicine (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagepediatricsdoctor teamsurgeryold hospitaldoctors newslobsterhandhospitalUSNS Comfort Medical Team Performs Surgery for Continuing Promise 2022.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4373 x 2915 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHospital care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11865122/hospital-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUSNS Comfort Medical Team Performs Surgery for Continuing Promise 2022. 221029-N-YD864-1050PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647074/photo-image-hand-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseHiring doctors & nurses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12031834/hiring-doctors-nurses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUSNS Comfort Medical Team Performs Surgery for Continuing Promise 2022.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647325/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseChild doctor editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266243/child-doctor-editable-poster-templateView licenseUSNS Comfort Medical Team Performs Surgery for Continuing Promise 2022.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647003/photo-image-hand-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChild doctor flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266238/child-doctor-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseSurgeons performing surgery in operation room.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648025/surgeons-performing-surgery-operation-roomFree Image from public domain licenseHospital care Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807211/hospital-care-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseUSNS Comfort Medical Teams Perform Surgeries Aboard the Ship 221030-N-YD864-1016PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 30, 2022)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646946/photo-image-face-hand-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHospital logo, editable health & wellness business branding template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13673422/hospital-logo-editable-health-wellness-business-branding-template-designView licenseUSNS Comfort Medical Teams Perform Surgeries Aboard the Ship 221030-N-YD864-2162PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 30, 2022)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647914/photo-image-face-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral hospital poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819752/general-hospital-poster-templateView licenseUSNS Comfort Medical Teams Perform Surgeries Aboard the Ship 221030-N-YD864-2119PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 30, 2022)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647911/photo-image-face-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseChild doctor email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266266/child-doctor-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseCOMFORT PERFORMS SURGERY ON COLOMBIAN CITIZENS IN NEED221113-N-VQ41-1087 CARTAGENA, Colombia (Nov. 13, 2022) Cmdr. Tamara…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648301/photo-image-plastic-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseChild doctor Twitter post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266259/child-doctor-twitter-post-template-editable-textView licenseCOMFORT PERFORMS SURGERY ON COLOMBIAN CITIZENS IN NEED221113-N-VQ41-1096 CARTAGENA, Colombia (Nov. 13, 2022) Cmdr. Tamara…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648321/photo-image-plastic-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licensePediatric center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707943/pediatric-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSurgeons performing surgery in operation room.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647140/surgeons-performing-surgery-operation-roomFree Image from public domain licenseSurgeon getting ready for a surgeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914806/surgeon-getting-ready-for-surgeryView licenseRepairing Cleft Lip of 2 Month Old during Continuing Promise 2022.221129-N-DF135-1010 SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993918/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChild doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723697/child-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCP22-Medical SME ExchangePUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 28, 2022) Cmdr. Michael Cunningham, a pediatric cardiologist from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654741/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePrivate hospital blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037531/private-hospital-blog-banner-templateView licenseUSNS Comfort Arrives in Colombia 221111-N-YD864-1083CARTAGENA, Colombia (Nov. 11, 2022) The U.S. and the Colombian flags fly…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654743/photo-image-public-domain-hospital-2022Free Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502226/healthcare-center-instagram-post-templateView licenseRepairing Cleft Lip of 2 Month Old during Continuing Promise 2022.221129-N-DF135-1080 SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993966/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseHiring doctors & nurses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564376/hiring-doctors-nurses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseContinuing Promise 2022 - Surgery221027-N-DF135-1161 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 27, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647935/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseChild doctor Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271383/child-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseComfort Sailors Sanitize Medical Equipment.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647148/comfort-sailors-sanitize-medical-equipmentFree Image from public domain licenseChild doctor story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271481/child-doctor-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseRepairing Cleft Lip of 2 Month Old during Continuing Promise 2022.221129-N-DF135-1041 SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993927/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePediatric center Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793679/pediatric-centerView licenseCP22 - Medical Procedures221104-N-LP924-1025 PUERTO CORTES, Honduras (Nov. 4, 2022) Capt. Timothy Platz, a native of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647144/photo-image-public-domain-hospital-doctorFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266235/healthcare-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseComfort Surgeons Operate on Dominican Republic Citizens221203-N-VQ41-1123 SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (Dec. 03, 2022)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993922/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266245/healthcare-editable-poster-templateView licenseCmdr. Peter Cervenka, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon from Concord, California, assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073093/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license