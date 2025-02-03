rawpixel
Corn planted into no-till corn residue.
Brian Kindsfather plants no-till sugar beets into corn residue on his farm near Laurel, Mont. Yellowstone County. April…
Free Image from public domain license
Corn and soybeans no-till, interplanted into barley stubble on Greg Schlemmer's farm.
Free Image from public domain license
Corn and soybeans no-till, interplanted into barley stubble on Greg Schlemmer's farm.
Free Image from public domain license
Corn and soybeans no-till, interplanted into barley stubble on Greg Schlemmer's farm.
Free Image from public domain license
No-till planter with factory non-floating row cleaners and Schlagle closing wheels. Planting no-till corn into barley…
Free Image from public domain license
Brian Kindsfather plants no-till sugar beets into corn residue on his farm near Laurel, Mont. Yellowstone County. April…
Free Image from public domain license
Planted no-till sugar beets into corn residue on Brian Kindsfather's farm near Laurel, Mont. Yellowstone County. April 2018.…
Free Image from public domain license
Corn and soybeans no-till, interplanted into barley stubble on Greg Schlemmer's farm.
Free Image from public domain license
Brian Kindsfather plants no-till sugar beets into corn residue on his farm near Laurel, Mont. Yellowstone County. April…
Free Image from public domain license
Amanda Gillett, who farms near Winnett, Mont., credits the moisture she still has in her dryland soil (despite only…
Free Image from public domain license
Corn and soybeans no-till, interplanted into barley stubble on Greg Schlemmer's farm.
Free Image from public domain license
No-till corn on Brian Kindsfather's farm near Laurel, MT. Yellowstone County. July 2018. Original public domain image from…
Free Image from public domain license
A no-till system on Amanda Gillett's farm near Winnett, Mont., leaves plent of crop residue to protect the soil from erosion…
Free Image from public domain license
Corn and soybeans no-till, interplanted into barley stubble on Greg Schlemmer's farm.
Free Image from public domain license
No-till sugarbeets planted into barley stubble under center pivot irrigation on Greg Schlemmer's farm.
Free Image from public domain license
A winter wheat crop shown with crop litter/crop residue. Beach, ND; July 18, 2012. Original public domain image from Flickr
Free Image from public domain license
A combine, harvesting winter wheat on a farm in Beach, ND. The combine leaves stubble, which is helpful in maintaining soil…
Free Image from public domain license
Center piviot irrigation on field of corn and soybeans no-till, interplanted into barley stubble on Greg Schlemmer's farm.
Free Image from public domain license
A combine, harvesting winter wheat on a farm in Beach, ND. The combine leaves stubble, which is helpful in maintaining soil…
Free Image from public domain license
Yellow pea crop on Darryl Crowley's farm, located near Poplar, MT. July 17, 2012. Original public domain image from Flickr
Free Image from public domain license