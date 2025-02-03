Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageno-tillcrop residueiowa corn fieldiowaleafplantnaturepublic domainCorn planted into no-till corn residue.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 798 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2700 x 1795 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarOrganic farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980436/organic-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBrian Kindsfather plants no-till sugar beets into corn residue on his farm near Laurel, Mont. Yellowstone County. Brian Kindsfather plants no-till sugar beets into corn residue on his farm near Laurel, Mont. Yellowstone County. April… Corn and soybeans no-till, interplanted into barley stubble on Greg Schlemmer's farm. Corn and soybeans no-till, interplanted into barley stubble on Greg Schlemmer's farm. Corn and soybeans no-till, interplanted into barley stubble on Greg Schlemmer's farm. No-till planter with factory non-floating row cleaners and Schlagle closing wheels. Planting no-till corn into barley… Brian Kindsfather plants no-till sugar beets into corn residue on his farm near Laurel, Mont. Yellowstone County. April… Planted no-till sugar beets into corn residue on Brian Kindsfather's farm near Laurel, Mont. Yellowstone County. April 2018. Corn and soybeans no-till, interplanted into barley stubble on Greg Schlemmer's farm. Brian Kindsfather plants no-till sugar beets into corn residue on his farm near Laurel, Mont. Yellowstone County. April… Amanda Gillett, who farms near Winnett, Mont., credits the moisture she still has in her dryland soil (despite only… Corn and soybeans no-till, interplanted into barley stubble on Greg Schlemmer's farm. No-till corn on Brian Kindsfather's farm near Laurel, MT. Yellowstone County. July 2018. Original public domain image from… A no-till system on Amanda Gillett's farm near Winnett, Mont., leaves plent of crop residue to protect the soil from erosion… Corn and soybeans no-till, interplanted into barley stubble on Greg Schlemmer's farm. No-till sugarbeets planted into barley stubble under center pivot irrigation on Greg Schlemmer's farm. A winter wheat crop shown with crop litter/crop residue. Beach, ND; July 18, 2012. Original public domain image from Flickr A combine, harvesting winter wheat on a farm in Beach, ND. The combine leaves stubble, which is helpful in maintaining soil… Center piviot irrigation on field of corn and soybeans no-till, interplanted into barley stubble on Greg Schlemmer's farm. A combine, harvesting winter wheat on a farm in Beach, ND. The combine leaves stubble, which is helpful in maintaining soil… Yellow pea crop on Darryl Crowley's farm, located near Poplar, MT. July 17, 2012. Original public domain image from Flickr