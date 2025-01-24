Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of StateSaveSaveEdit Imagefuneralfacepersonmanmicrophonepublic domainpodiumadultFuneral Service for Former Secretary of State AlbrightFuneral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. on April 27, 2022 [State Department photo by Freddie Everett/ Public Domain]Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFuneral card template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683006/funeral-card-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFuneral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. on April 27…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654042/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseGrief support Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13828463/grief-support-facebook-post-templateView licenseFuneral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. on April 27…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654026/image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseRest in peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681375/rest-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFuneral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. on April 27…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654039/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral invitation card template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683008/funeral-invitation-card-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFuneral Service for Former Secretary of State Albright.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647892/photo-image-people-public-domain-prayerFree Image from public domain licenseIn loving memory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681872/loving-memory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks during the funeral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Wednesday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647236/photo-image-face-flower-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12897756/funeral-service-poster-templateView licenseSecretary Blinken, Secretary of Defense Austin, Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Indian Minister…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647059/photo-image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseCondolences Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061751/condolences-facebook-post-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden greets family members of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright after delivering remarks at her…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652971/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseGrief support poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273577/grief-support-poster-templateView licenseSecretary Blinken Delivers Remarks at the Kennedy Center Honors DinnerSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken delivers remarks…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072804/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral card Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126869/funeral-card-instagram-post-templateView licenseVice President Harris and Deputy Secretary Sherman Participate in the ASEAN Leaders Working LunchVice President Kamala…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653005/photo-image-person-public-domain-tableFree Image from public domain licenseNothing lasts forever poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273340/nothing-lasts-forever-poster-templateView licenseSecretary Blinken Delivers Remarks at the Kennedy Center Honors DinnerSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken delivers remarks…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072701/photo-image-people-podium-public-domainFree Image from public domain license3d human rights lawyer editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714713/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView licenseIndian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar Signs the Department Guest Book at the U.S. Department of State in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647904/photo-image-book-public-domain-tableFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral service Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680567/funeral-service-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseJapanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi Speaks at the Joint Press AvailabilitySecretary of State Antony J. Blinken hosts…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072946/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBereavement Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061749/bereavement-facebook-post-templateView licenseSecretary Blinken at the African and Diaspora Young Leaders ForumSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken delivers remarks at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072926/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral card blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444358/funeral-card-blog-banner-templateView licenseSecretary Blinken Meets With UK Foreign Secretary TrussUK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss signs Secretary of State Antony…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647903/photo-image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13828464/funeral-blog-banner-templateView licenseSecretary Blinken Attends Conversation with Emerging Voices at the Biosphère in MontréalSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647831/photo-image-public-domain-2022-glassesFree Image from public domain license3d human rights lawyer editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714638/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView licenseSecretary Blinken Delivers Remarks at the Kennedy Center Honors DinnerSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken delivers remarks…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072936/photo-image-person-public-domain-portraitFree Image from public domain license3d human rights lawyer editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714685/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView licenseSecretary Blinken Meets With Algerian President TebbouneSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with Algerian President…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654227/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseIn loving memory blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444309/loving-memory-blog-banner-templateView licenseSecretary Blinken Delivers Remarks at the Kennedy Center Honors DinnerSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken delivers remarks…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073039/photo-image-people-public-domain-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral service blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12897785/funeral-service-blog-banner-templateView licenseSecretary Blinken Delivers Remarks at the Kennedy Center Honors DinnerSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken delivers remarks…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072642/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral service Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12897843/funeral-service-facebook-story-templateView licenseSecretary Blinken Meets With UK Foreign Secretary CleverlySecretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with UK Foreign…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072608/photo-image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license