Edit ImageCrop18SaveSaveEdit Imagetoiletbathroomwater tankurinalwater closetposterbathroom illustrationbathroom posterWash Down and "Wash-Out"... ClosetsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Vacher, Francis, 1843-1914, Author Publication:London: Sanitary Record, [1894] Language(s):English Format:Still image Subject(s):Toilet Facilities Genre(s):Book Illustrations Abstract:Advertisement for 'closets, traps, lavatories, urinals, sinks, and other sanitary fittings'; two types of pedestal closets are depicted. 