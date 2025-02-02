Fernet-Branca: Flli Branca, Milano
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Contributor(s):
Fratelli Branca distillerie, issuing body.
Publication:
Milan : Fratelli Branca & C., [between 1845 and 1900?]
Language(s):
Italian,
English
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Alcoholic Beverages
Dyspepsia -- drug therapy
Genre(s):
Advertisements
Abstract:
Advertisement for Fernet-Branca. Card features a color illustration of two women with small wine glasses in their hands toasting each other in a field with some flowers. The woman on the left is wearing traditional Italian clothing with an Italian flag. The woman on the right is carrying an American flag. There is a large bottle of Fernet-Branca behind them. The Statue of Liberty is visible in the distance on the right. The company logo, featuring an eagle poised over a globe with a bottle of Fernet-Branca in its talons, is in the foreground, superimposed over the women.
Extent:
1 trade card : 14 x 10 cm
Technique:
chromolithograph, color
NLM Unique ID:
101701739
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101701739
Original public domain image from Flickr