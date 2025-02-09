rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
USNS Comfort Medical Team Performs Surgery for Continuing Promise 2022. 221029-N-YD864-1050PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct.…
Save
Edit Image
guatemalasurgery oldpediatric hospitalhandhospitaldoctorpublic domainsurgery
Child doctor flyer template, editable text
Child doctor flyer template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266238/child-doctor-flyer-template-editable-textView license
USNS Comfort Medical Team Performs Surgery for Continuing Promise 2022.
USNS Comfort Medical Team Performs Surgery for Continuing Promise 2022.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647003/photo-image-hand-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Child doctor editable poster template
Child doctor editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266243/child-doctor-editable-poster-templateView license
USNS Comfort Medical Team Performs Surgery for Continuing Promise 2022.
USNS Comfort Medical Team Performs Surgery for Continuing Promise 2022.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647040/photo-image-hand-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hospital care Instagram post template, editable design
Hospital care Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807211/hospital-care-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
USNS Comfort Medical Team Performs Surgery for Continuing Promise 2022.
USNS Comfort Medical Team Performs Surgery for Continuing Promise 2022.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647325/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Hospital logo, editable health & wellness business branding template design
Hospital logo, editable health & wellness business branding template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13673422/hospital-logo-editable-health-wellness-business-branding-template-designView license
USNS Comfort Medical Teams Perform Surgeries Aboard the Ship 221030-N-YD864-1016PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 30, 2022)…
USNS Comfort Medical Teams Perform Surgeries Aboard the Ship 221030-N-YD864-1016PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 30, 2022)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646946/photo-image-face-hand-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Child doctor Twitter post template, editable text
Child doctor Twitter post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266259/child-doctor-twitter-post-template-editable-textView license
USNS Comfort Medical Teams Perform Surgeries Aboard the Ship 221030-N-YD864-2162PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 30, 2022)…
USNS Comfort Medical Teams Perform Surgeries Aboard the Ship 221030-N-YD864-2162PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 30, 2022)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647914/photo-image-face-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Child doctor email header template, editable design
Child doctor email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266266/child-doctor-email-header-template-editable-designView license
USNS Comfort Medical Teams Perform Surgeries Aboard the Ship 221030-N-YD864-2119PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 30, 2022)…
USNS Comfort Medical Teams Perform Surgeries Aboard the Ship 221030-N-YD864-2119PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 30, 2022)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647911/photo-image-face-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Pediatric center Instagram post template, editable text
Pediatric center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707943/pediatric-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
COMFORT PERFORMS SURGERY ON COLOMBIAN CITIZENS IN NEED221113-N-VQ41-1087 CARTAGENA, Colombia (Nov. 13, 2022) Cmdr. Tamara…
COMFORT PERFORMS SURGERY ON COLOMBIAN CITIZENS IN NEED221113-N-VQ41-1087 CARTAGENA, Colombia (Nov. 13, 2022) Cmdr. Tamara…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648301/photo-image-plastic-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Surgeon getting ready for a surgery
Surgeon getting ready for a surgery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914806/surgeon-getting-ready-for-surgeryView license
COMFORT PERFORMS SURGERY ON COLOMBIAN CITIZENS IN NEED221113-N-VQ41-1096 CARTAGENA, Colombia (Nov. 13, 2022) Cmdr. Tamara…
COMFORT PERFORMS SURGERY ON COLOMBIAN CITIZENS IN NEED221113-N-VQ41-1096 CARTAGENA, Colombia (Nov. 13, 2022) Cmdr. Tamara…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648321/photo-image-plastic-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Child doctor poster template, editable text and design
Child doctor poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723697/child-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Surgeons performing surgery in operation room.
Surgeons performing surgery in operation room.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648025/surgeons-performing-surgery-operation-roomFree Image from public domain license
Private hospital blog banner template
Private hospital blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037531/private-hospital-blog-banner-templateView license
CP22-Medical SME ExchangePUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 28, 2022) Cmdr. Michael Cunningham, a pediatric cardiologist from…
CP22-Medical SME ExchangePUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 28, 2022) Cmdr. Michael Cunningham, a pediatric cardiologist from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654741/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hiring doctors & nurses Instagram post template, editable text
Hiring doctors & nurses Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564376/hiring-doctors-nurses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Surgeons performing surgery in operation room.
Surgeons performing surgery in operation room.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647140/surgeons-performing-surgery-operation-roomFree Image from public domain license
Pediatric center Instagram post template, editable design and text
Pediatric center Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793679/pediatric-centerView license
Comfort Sailors Sanitize Medical Equipment.
Comfort Sailors Sanitize Medical Equipment.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647148/comfort-sailors-sanitize-medical-equipmentFree Image from public domain license
Child doctor Instagram post template, editable design
Child doctor Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271383/child-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
USNS Comfort Arrives in Colombia 221111-N-YD864-1083CARTAGENA, Colombia (Nov. 11, 2022) The U.S. and the Colombian flags fly…
USNS Comfort Arrives in Colombia 221111-N-YD864-1083CARTAGENA, Colombia (Nov. 11, 2022) The U.S. and the Colombian flags fly…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654743/photo-image-public-domain-hospital-2022Free Image from public domain license
Child doctor story template, editable social media design
Child doctor story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271481/child-doctor-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
U.S. AND GUATEMALAN SERVICE MEMBERS PARTICIPATE IN DISASTER RELIEF TRAINING221028-N-VQ841-1129 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala…
U.S. AND GUATEMALAN SERVICE MEMBERS PARTICIPATE IN DISASTER RELIEF TRAINING221028-N-VQ841-1129 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654744/image-face-person-logoFree Image from public domain license
Child doctor blog banner template, editable design
Child doctor blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271482/child-doctor-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Continuing Promise 2022 - MedSite221027-N-LP924-1047 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 27, 2022) Lt. Kevin Cambell, a native…
Continuing Promise 2022 - MedSite221027-N-LP924-1047 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 27, 2022) Lt. Kevin Cambell, a native…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647929/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare flyer template, editable text
Healthcare flyer template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266235/healthcare-flyer-template-editable-textView license
Continuing Promise 2022 - Surgery221027-N-DF135-1161 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 27, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class…
Continuing Promise 2022 - Surgery221027-N-DF135-1161 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 27, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647935/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare editable poster template
Healthcare editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266245/healthcare-editable-poster-templateView license
Repairing Cleft Lip of 2 Month Old during Continuing Promise 2022.221129-N-DF135-1080 SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic…
Repairing Cleft Lip of 2 Month Old during Continuing Promise 2022.221129-N-DF135-1080 SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993966/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Health checkup blog banner template
Health checkup blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037567/health-checkup-blog-banner-templateView license
Continuing Promise 2022 - Surgery221027-N-DF135-1186 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 27, 2022) – Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Friski…
Continuing Promise 2022 - Surgery221027-N-DF135-1186 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 27, 2022) – Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Friski…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654749/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Child doctor flyer template, editable text
Child doctor flyer template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266236/child-doctor-flyer-template-editable-textView license
Repairing Cleft Lip of 2 Month Old during Continuing Promise 2022.221129-N-DF135-1010 SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic…
Repairing Cleft Lip of 2 Month Old during Continuing Promise 2022.221129-N-DF135-1010 SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993918/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Child doctor editable poster template
Child doctor editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266247/child-doctor-editable-poster-templateView license
CP22 - Medical Procedures221104-N-LP924-1020 PUERTO CORTES, Honduras (Nov. 4, 2022) Cmdr. Timothy Donahue, from Philadelphia…
CP22 - Medical Procedures221104-N-LP924-1020 PUERTO CORTES, Honduras (Nov. 4, 2022) Cmdr. Timothy Donahue, from Philadelphia…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646927/photo-image-public-domain-hospital-doctorFree Image from public domain license