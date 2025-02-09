USNS Comfort Medical Team Performs Surgery for Continuing Promise 2022. 221029-N-YD864-1050
PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Oct. 29, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Mark Sariano, a registered operating nurse assigned to the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), observes Thiago Palencia, a two-year-old Guatemalan, prior to his hand surgery aboard the ship off the coast of Puerto Barrios, Guatemala, Oct. 29, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)
SEPARATE AND WHOLE: THIAGO PALENCIA’S LIFE-CHANGING SURGERY ABOARD USNS COMFORT www.dvidshub.net/news/432765/separate-and-whole-thiago-pa...
Original public domain image from Flickr