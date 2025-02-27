Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagenunvioletviolet flowerabstract faceportraitabstract arthygienecharlotte perkins gilmanBe Clean Soap Powder, Manufactured by N.H. Pearce & Co., Cranston, R.ICollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Gilman, Charlotte Perkins, 1860-1935 artist Contributor(s):N.H. Pearce & Co. Publication:[United States : s.n., between 1880 and 1884] Language(s):English Format:Still image Subject(s):Soaps, Geranium Genre(s):Advertisement,Pictorial Work Abstract:A woman in a nun's habit stands in contemplation and clasps a rosary. Her face is encircled by the petals of a flower (deep violet wild geranium). Extent:1 trade card : 11 x 8 cm Technique:chromolithograph, color NLM Unique ID:101506734 OCLC no.:937364855 Permanent Link:resource.nlm.nih.gov/101506734Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 778 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1599 x 2465 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWomen's rights poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408336/womens-rights-poster-templateView licenseBe Clean Soap Powder, Manufactured by N.H. Pearce & Co., Cranston, R.ICollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648543/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseDuty That Lies NearCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Zimmerman, Eugene, 1862-1935…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654824/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween movies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786089/halloween-movies-instagram-post-templateView licenseAn idyll by Charlotte Perkins Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509524/idyll-charlotte-perkins-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Mona Lisa collage remix background, female hygiene, Da Vinci's famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910107/png-background-collage-colorfulView licenseWetherell & Pierce, Boston shoe store, 125 Westminster St. Providence R.I by Charlotte Perkins Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509535/image-hands-face-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWomen head collage, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418104/women-head-collage-editable-design-element-setView licenseLes animaux de "Gibbs" (série des singes): Cet animal vous amuse? =: Animals of "Gibbs" (Monkey series): Does This Animal…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648550/image-person-medicine-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002185/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView licenseNell'igiene e la vittoria: guerra alla tisi =: In Hygiene and Victory: War Against TuberculosisCollection:Images from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655015/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa background, feminine health, creative wellness collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853738/png-blue-collage-colorfulView licenseEsposizione d'Igiene in Napoli 1900 =: Hygiene Exhibition in Naples 1900Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648682/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licensePaper collage, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418670/paper-collage-editable-design-element-setView licenseMrs. George H. Davis, florist, Boston rose buds, cor. Broad & Union Street's sic, Providence, R.I by Charlotte Perkins Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509526/image-rose-flowers-handFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057111/floral-fragrance-blog-banner-templateView licenseBackyard ExaminedCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):Race BettermentFoundation.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654821/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa mobile wallpaper, female hygiene collage remix, Da Vinci's famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308766/png-collage-colorful-colourView licenseSanguinaria CanadensisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Annin, William B., 1791?-1839…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654309/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057114/floral-fragrance-facebook-story-templateView licenseEsposizione d'Igiene, Napoli: Aprile 1900 Ottobre =: Hygiene Exhibition, Naples: April 1900 OctoberCollection:Images from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648440/image-arrow-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057118/floral-fragrance-poster-templateView licenseAllgemeine Ausstellung fü̃r Hygiene Karlsbad =: General Exhibition of Hygiene Karlovy VaryCollection:Images from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647531/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa collage remix, editable female hygiene, Da Vinci's famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308758/png-collage-colorful-colourView license1979 Asian American Heritage WeekCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):National Institutes of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654151/image-background-face-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling female small business owner at a cash registerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912655/smiling-female-small-business-owner-cash-registerView licenseLiriodendron tulipiferaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Annin & Smith, engravers.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647247/image-flower-plant-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo mockup, editable woman's back designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981754/tattoo-mockup-editable-womans-back-designView licensePoetry of spring (1987) Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648148/image-flower-frame-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine hygiene Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11914663/feminine-hygiene-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUn Accouchement dans la Grèce Ancienne =: Childbirth in Ancient Greece, 1844-1923.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994001/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseHealth insurance word, smiling woman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242021/health-insurance-word-smiling-woman-remixView licensePacker's All Healing Tar Soap: the Best for the Toilet, Bath, & Nursery : Cures Skin & Scalp DiseasesCollection:Images from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648436/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa feminine health, creative wellness collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853733/png-blue-collage-colorfulView licensePublic ToiletsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Brunfaut, Jules, Author Publication:Paris:…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655008/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseHealth insurance png word, smiling woman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333884/health-insurance-png-word-smiling-woman-remixView licenseEsposizione d'Igiene in Napoli 1900. Pompei : terme pubbliché, sala dei bagni tiepidi (tepidarium) =: Exhibition of Hygiene…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654819/photo-image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseEnd Bullying editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22327147/end-bullying-editable-template-designView licenseSanguinaria CanadensisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Annin, William B., 1791?-1839…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654438/image-flower-plant-grassFree Image from public domain license