Bubbles of Health
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Contributor(s):
National Union of Mineral Water Manufacturers' Associations, Ltd., issuing body.
Publication:
[Birmingham, England] : The National Union of Mineral Water Manufacturers' Associations, [between 1900 and 1930?]
Language(s):
English
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Carbonated Water,
Carbonated Beverages,
Mineral Waters
Genre(s):
Advertisements
Abstract:
Advertisement for carbonated soda water. Card features two color illustrations. On the recto, there is a syphon bottle and a glass of yellow soda water on a table. Next to the bottle, there is a silver pedestal fruit bowl and some berries on the table. On the verso, there are three glass bottles of ginger ale, orange ale and lemonade, and a pile of fruit. The card opens to a spread with text explaining the health benefits of syphoned, aerated waters.
Extent:
1 trade card : folded to 14 x 9 cm, opens to 14 x 18 cm
Technique:
chromolithograph, color
NLM Unique ID:
101702857
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101702857
Original public domain image from Flickr