Lash's Bitters for Constipation: the man's Regulator for Thirty Years
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Contributor(s):
Lash's Bitters Co., issuing body.
Publication:
[San Francisco] : Lash's Bitters Co., [between 1890 and 1930?]
Language(s):
English
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Nonprescription Drugs,
Alcoholic Beverages
Genre(s):
Advertisements
Abstract:
Advertisement for Lash's Bitters. Card opens to a spread with the words "Keep your mouth shut" in large, bold letters. Card verso features an illustration of a man drinking Lash's Bitters from a shot glass.
Extent:
1 trade card : folded to 10 x 8 cm, opens to 10 x 15 cm
Technique:
black print on blue
background
NLM Unique ID:
101702454
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101702454
Original public domain image from Flickr