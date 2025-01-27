Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in hoisting the State Flag of Ukraine in liberated Kherson.
During a working trip to the de-occupied Kherson, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the ceremony of hoisting the State Flag on the central square of the city.
He thanked the Ukrainian military who participated in the liberation of the Kherson region and noted that it was an honor for him to be with them today in Ukrainian Kherson.
"This is a great pleasure for my heart and soul. I want to thank you for who you are and for returning Ukraine to the Kherson region. We are returning our Armed Forces, our state, our flag," the Head of State said.
At the same time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russian troops left a large number of destroyed houses and other buildings, damaged communications, and riddled cars in the Kherson region.
"This is what the Russian Federation did in our country, it showed the whole world that it can kill. But all of us, our Armed Forces, our National Guard, intelligence have shown that it is impossible to kill Ukraine," the President emphasized.
The Head of State and all present honored the memory of those who died for the liberation of the Kherson region with a moment of silence.
The State Flag of Ukraine was solemnly hoisted near the building of the Kherson Regional State Administration. The State Anthem was played.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy talked with the residents of Kherson, who for months demonstrated resilience and believed in the return of Ukraine.
During the meeting with media representatives, the President called on them to tell the whole world about how the people of Kherson lived during the occupation.
Original public domain image from Flickr