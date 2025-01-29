Edit ImageCropU.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagedark red leaves forestleafplanttreedarknaturepublic domainlakesFall sweet gum leaves, autumn.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 836 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1189 x 1707 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFrog animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661378/frog-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseRed lynx, bobcat animal portrait.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648281/red-lynx-bobcat-animal-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseRed squirrel animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661046/red-squirrel-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBobcatTaken at Woodlands Nature Station in Land Between The Lakes. Photo by Brooke Gilleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653837/photo-image-animal-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseDeer antler wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661261/deer-antler-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBarredOwlTaken at Woodlands Nature Station in Land Between The Lakes. Photo by Brooke Gilleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653835/photo-image-animal-public-domain-birdFree Image from public domain licenseBlue living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670617/blue-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseElk bullFall in the PrairieStaff photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654078/elk-bullfall-the-prairiestaff-photoFree Image from public domain licenseRed-eyed tree frog animal reptile nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661248/red-eyed-tree-frog-animal-reptile-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseRed-bellied woodpecker, Teresa GemeinhardtWildlife at or near Woodlands Nature Stationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655230/photo-image-animal-public-domain-birdFree Image from public domain licenseDeer animal antler wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661305/deer-animal-antler-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseNorthern Cardinal bird.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647333/northern-cardinal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseMagical forest Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9220825/magical-forest-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseScreech OwlScreech owl at Woodlands Nature Station. Staff photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654083/photo-image-animal-public-domain-birdFree Image from public domain licenseMagical forest Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9220822/magical-forest-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseWild coyote, animal portrait.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648643/wild-coyote-animal-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseMagical forest blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9220828/magical-forest-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseDouble-crested cormorant bird.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647353/double-crested-cormorant-birdFree Image from public domain licenseTextured gray background, editable Autumn tree borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9738244/textured-gray-background-editable-autumn-tree-borderView licenseBison in EBPBison calf enjoys grazing in the Prairie. Photo by Kelly Best Bennetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654085/photo-image-animal-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseTrees of life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11668221/trees-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGardenLife on the Farm - CropsStaff photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655225/gardenlife-the-farm-cropsstaff-photoFree Image from public domain licenseBasilisk chameleon animal reptile nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661244/basilisk-chameleon-animal-reptile-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseRuby throated hummingbird, female, Bob Howdeshell (3)Wildlife at or near Woodlands Nature Stationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655292/photo-image-animal-public-domain-birdFree Image from public domain licenseNatural trail Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9220818/natural-trail-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseGray Squirrel, Ron KrugerGray squirrel near Woodlands Nature Station. Photo by Ron Krugerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655284/photo-image-animal-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11534690/autumn-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWhite tail deer, Carrie SzwedMammals at or near Woodlands Nature Station. Staff photo--Carrie Szwedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655278/photo-image-animal-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702380/japanese-pine-tree-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpicebush Swallowtail Larve, caterpillar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647077/spicebush-swallowtail-larve-caterpillarFree Image from public domain licenseTextured gray computer wallpaper, editable Autumn tree borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9738240/textured-gray-computer-wallpaper-editable-autumn-tree-borderView licenseBobcat, Nature Station, Carrie SzwedMammals at our near Woodlands Nature Station.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655277/photo-image-animal-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseGorilla wildlife animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661444/gorilla-wildlife-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseRed Tailed HawkRed Tailed Hawk at Nature Station. Photo by Kelly Bennetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654093/photo-image-animal-public-domain-birdFree Image from public domain licenseDeer animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661146/deer-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseRed Wolf, animal portrait. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647345/photo-image-dog-face-wolfFree Image from public domain licenseWolf howling, coyote nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661479/wolf-howling-coyote-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBison in EBPBison calf enjoys grazing in the Prairie. Photo by Kelly Best Bennetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653825/photo-image-animal-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseDeers animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661213/deers-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBugling ElkElk Bull #67 bugling proudly as he maintained a nice harem of eligible female elk. Photo by Ray Stainfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653815/photo-image-animal-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license