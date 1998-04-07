Te Crees Muy Gallo Porque Fumas? =: Do You Think You Are Very Rooster Because You Smoke?
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Contributor(s):
United States. Public Health Service.
Publication:
Washington, D.C. : U.S. Dept. of Health, Education, and Welfare, Public Health Service : For sale by the Supt. of Docs., U.S. G.P.O., [1973?]
Language(s):
Spanish
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Tobacco Use Disorder -- prevention & control
Smoking -- prevention & control
Genre(s):
Posters
Abstract:
Black background showing a side view of a brown-feathered rooster smoking a cigarette.
Extent:
1 photomechanical print (poster) : 41 x 53 cm.
Technique:
color
NLM Unique ID:
101451774
NLM Image ID:
C00283
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101451774
Original public domain image from Flickr