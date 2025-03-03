Edit ImageCropU.S. Army (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagetrophypublic domain st michaelmedalgoldpublic domainnew yorkawardunited statesU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade are awarded the Order of St. Michael for their contributions to the Army Aviation community over the course of their careers on Fort Drum, NY May 13, 2022. The award is ran by the Army Aviation Association of America or Quad A. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Wilson)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6720 x 4480 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAward trophy and medal element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001761/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView licenseGeneral Michael X. Garrett Visits 10th CAB Aerial GunneryU.S. Army Gen. Michael X. Garrett, United States Forces Command…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646903/photo-image-person-public-domain-blackFree Image from public domain licenseAward trophy and medal element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000668/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView licenseMountain Live 2022U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) show their might during a live…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653173/photo-image-person-mountain-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAward trophy and medal element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000670/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView license10th MTN DIV Change of Command FlyoverU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a flyover for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653408/photo-image-person-mountain-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAward trophy and medal element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000666/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView license10th MTN DIV Change of Command FlyoverU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a flyover for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653186/photo-image-person-mountain-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAward trophy and medal element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000675/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView license2-10 AHB Aerial Gunnery (OCT 2022)U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2-10 Assault Helicopter Battalion execute aerial gunnery…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654356/photo-image-person-public-domain-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseAward trophy and medal element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000664/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView licenseU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, a part of TF Six Shooter, conduct aviation operations at Fort…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647934/photo-image-public-domain-helicopterFree Image from public domain licenseAward trophy and medal element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000673/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView licenseU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) re-enact the 'Mogadishu Mile' on Fort Drum, NY Sep. 30, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654350/photo-image-person-mountain-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAward trophy and medal element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000669/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView licenseU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, a part of TF Six Shooter, conduct aviation operations at Fort…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648193/photo-image-sky-plane-lightFree Image from public domain licenseAward trophy and medal element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000665/award-trophy-and-medal-element-set-editable-designView licenseU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, a part of TF Six Shooter, conduct aviation operations at Fort…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647559/photo-image-sky-plane-lightFree Image from public domain licenseGold medal mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416375/gold-medal-mockup-editable-designView license6-6 ACS Gunnery SEP 2022U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 6-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, execute aerial gunnery operations on Fort…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653392/photo-image-public-domain-new-york-2022Free Image from public domain licenseVacation blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463888/vacation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) re-enact the 'Mogadishu Mile' on Fort Drum, NY Sep. 30, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646921/photo-image-sky-mountain-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWeekend nyc poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613163/weekend-nyc-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) re-enact the 'Mogadishu Mile' on Fort Drum, NY Sep. 30, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647796/photo-image-sky-mountain-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture summit Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12060922/architecture-summit-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) re-enact the 'Mogadishu Mile' on Fort Drum, NY Sep. 30, 2022.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647812/photo-image-sky-mountain-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCity tour guide blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201208/city-tour-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license6-6 ACS Gunnery SEP 2022U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 6-6 Air Cavalry Squadron, execute aerial gunnery operations on Fort…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653179/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license10th CAB Supports Light Fighters SchoolU.S. Army Soldiers from on Fort Drum, Ny. conduct rappel training during their air…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654343/photo-image-person-light-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGolden trophy element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986807/golden-trophy-element-set-remixView licenseAn Army Combat Medic with 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, attends the Brigade Combat Team Trauma Training…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653928/photo-image-hand-person-fireFree Image from public domain licenseVision & future quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632718/vision-future-quote-instagram-post-templateView license1-10 AB Executes Aerial GunneryU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1-10 Attack Battalion, 10th CAB conducts aerial gunnery at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654444/photo-image-public-domain-new-yorkFree Image from public domain licenseNew York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license1 Wing Royal Canadian Air Force Visits 10th CABU.S. Army Col. Travis McIntosh, 10th CAB Commander, and Falcon Soldiers…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652751/photo-image-airplane-logo-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePhoto exhibition Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730011/photo-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license10th CAB Ration RuckSoldiers from 10th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a brigade ration ruck to donate food to the community…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653054/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew Video Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971182/new-video-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license1-10 Attack Battalion Commander Conducts His Last FlightU.S. Army Lt. Col. Phillip Cain, 1-10 Attack Battalion commander…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652525/photo-image-fire-public-domain-new-yorkFree Image from public domain license