Best Ranger Competition 2022
The Best Ranger Competition 2022, is the 38th annual celebration of this grueling competition, starring the best Soldiers of the world, our United States Army, RANGERS!
The competition has evolved over the past thirty-eight years from once that was originally created to salute the best two-man "buddy" team in the Ranger Department at Fort Benning, GA to determine the best two-man team from the entire United States Armed Forces.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield)
Teams from the 10th Mountain Division:
Team 9:
1LT Joby Cosgrove, HHBN
SGT Jeremy Ronzo, 2BCT
Team 10:
1LT Samuel Sutera, 2BCT
1LT Wyatt Hoyes, 2BCT
Team 11:
SSG Santiago Gonzales, 1BCT
SPC Connor Cunningham, 1BCT
Original public domain image from Flickr