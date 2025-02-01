Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagevolunteercharityvolunteer feedingvolunteer foodcharity donationpublic domainfoodfamilyUnited States Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Administration Oscar Gonzales and from Departmental Administration staff participate in a Feds Feed Families Volunteer Day at the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington, DC on Monday, September 19, 2022. The group worked a three-hour shift at the regional food bank and contributed towards packing 900 boxes of food to feed families in need. Each box the group packed will feed a family of four for three days. USDA photo by Tom Witham..Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5568 x 3712 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVolunteer with children Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8535515/volunteer-with-children-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseUnited States Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Administration Oscar Gonzales and from Departmental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647802/photo-image-public-domain-family-foodFree Image from public domain licenseChildren charity Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8535490/children-charity-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseUnited States Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Administration Oscar Gonzales and from Departmental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646907/photo-image-public-domain-family-foodFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas shelter, editable blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521894/christmas-shelter-editable-blog-banner-templateView licenseUnited States Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Administration Oscar Gonzales and from Departmental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646928/photo-image-public-domain-family-foodFree Image from public domain licenseDonation to children Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8535519/donation-children-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseUnited States Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Administration Oscar Gonzales and from Departmental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647125/photo-image-public-domain-family-foodFree Image from public domain licenseHurricane relief supply drive Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24021877/hurricane-relief-supply-drive-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUnited States Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Administration Oscar Gonzales and from Departmental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647122/photo-image-public-domain-family-foodFree Image from public domain licenseDonation to children Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8535497/donation-children-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseUnited States Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Administration Oscar Gonzales and from Departmental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646915/photo-image-public-domain-family-foodFree Image from public domain licenseDonate your time blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065044/donate-your-time-blog-banner-templateView licenseUnited States Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Administration Oscar Gonzales and from Departmental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654720/image-person-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain licenseHurricane relief supply drive Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24023341/hurricane-relief-supply-drive-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseUnited States Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Administration Oscar Gonzales and from Departmental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654461/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDonate your time Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453025/donate-your-time-instagram-post-templateView licenseUnited States Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Administration Oscar Gonzales and from Departmental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654484/image-face-person-laptopFree Image from public domain licenseOpen donation poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11633706/open-donation-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLeft to right, Kim Pheyser, Deputy Assistant Secretary Administration, USDA, Rebecca Williams, Capital Area Food Bank…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652355/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas shelter Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874315/christmas-shelter-facebook-post-templateView licenseDHS Deputy Secretary Tien Volunteers at Capital Area Food BankWashington, D.C. (April 21, 2022) Homeland Security Deputy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647021/photo-image-person-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseDonation, charity advertisement poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577345/donation-charity-advertisement-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDHS Deputy Secretary Tien Volunteers at Capital Area Food BankWashington, D.C. (April 21, 2022) Homeland Security Deputy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647896/photo-image-person-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseDonate to charity poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10722756/donate-charity-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDHS Deputy Secretary Tien Volunteers at Capital Area Food BankWashington, D.C. (April 21, 2022) Homeland Security Deputy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647533/photo-image-person-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseHurricane disaster relief poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24022964/hurricane-disaster-relief-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Volunteers at Capital Area Food BankWASHINGTON (November 23, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993895/photo-image-person-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseHurricane relief supply drive Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24021621/hurricane-relief-supply-drive-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Volunteers at Capital Area Food BankWASHINGTON (November 23, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993892/photo-image-person-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas shelter Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985602/christmas-shelter-facebook-post-templateView licenseTeam packing food donations together.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17512151/team-packing-food-donations-togetherView licenseHope after the storm poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24016419/hope-after-the-storm-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDHS and USCG Backpack DriveWashington, D.C. (August 17, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security personnel…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647576/photo-image-people-public-domain-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseDonate your time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546866/donate-your-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFamily volunteering at food bankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11973862/photo-image-face-people-celebrationView licenseDonate your time Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065034/donate-your-time-facebook-post-templateView licenseHurricane relief supply drive template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24023372/hurricane-relief-supply-drive-template-designView licenseCharity event Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748024/charity-event-facebook-post-templateView licenseDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Volunteers at Capital Area Food BankWASHINGTON (November 23, 2022) Homeland Security…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072761/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license