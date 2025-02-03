Edit ImageCropU.S. Navy Medicine (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagesurgeryiowahospitaldoctorpublic domainshipamericaglassesCP22 - Medical Procedures221104-N-LP924-1025 PUERTO CORTES, Honduras (Nov. 4, 2022) Capt. Timothy Platz, a native of Dyersville, Iowa, conducts gallbladder surgery on a Honduran citizen aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), Nov. 4, 2022. Comfort is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet in support of Continuing Promise 2022, a humanitarian assistance and goodwill mission conducting direct medical care, expeditionary veterinary care, and subject matter expert exchanges with five partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. 