Using a no-till planter, north-central Iowa farmer, Tim Smith, plants soybeans into a terminated cereal rye cover crop. Using a combination of no-till planting and cover crops keeps living roots in the ground throughout much of the year and minimizes soil disturbance, all of which dramatically reduces erosion and improves soil health. USDA-NRCS photo by Jason Johnson. 