Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageiowacrop harvest iowasoil disturbanceall public domaintractorplantpersonnatureUsing a no-till planter, north-central Iowa farmer, Tim Smith, plants soybeans into a terminated cereal rye cover crop. Using a combination of no-till planting and cover crops keeps living roots in the ground throughout much of the year and minimizes soil disturbance, all of which dramatically reduces erosion and improves soil health. 