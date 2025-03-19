Il faut vaincre la tuberculose comme le plus malfaisant des reptiles =: Tuberculosis must be conquered like the most evil of reptiles
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Contributor(s):
Dorival, Géo, 1879-
Capon, G.
Commission américaine de préservation contre la tuberculose en France.
American National Red Cross. Tuberculosis Office.
Publication:
[France?] : Commission américaine de préservation contre la tuberculose en France : Bureau de tuberculose, Croix-Rouge américaine, [1918]
Language(s):
French
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Tuberculosis, Pulmonary -- prevention & control
Snakes
Genre(s):
Posters
Abstract:
Poster on tan or discolored white paper with black lettering. Visual image is an illustration of a human hand choking a snake. Venom drips from the snake's open mouth. Title in lower left quadrant. Publisher information at bottom of poster.
Extent:
1 print (poster) : 119 x 78 cm.
Technique:
lithograph, color
NLM Unique ID:
101439371
NLM Image ID:
A026623
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101439371
Original public domain image from Flickr