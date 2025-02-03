Tributes to the Soldiers in War
Collection:
Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Author(s):
Carpanetto, Giovanni Battista, 1863-1928, artist
Contributor(s):
Zwerdling, Michael, former owner
Publication:
Torino : Lit. Doyen di I. Simondetti, [1918]
Language(s):
Italian
Format:
Still image
Subject(s):
Wounds and Injuries,
World War I, Italy
Genre(s):
Postcards
Abstract:
Postcard features a painting by Giovanni Carpanetto in which an angel with spread wings is behind a man, holding his head and kissing his forehead. The man looks like he is in a trance and is holding a flag that covers part of his body. The man is holding a gun in his other hand.
Extent:
1 postcard : 9 x 14 cm
Provenance:
Purchase; Michael
Zwerdling; 2004; 04-22.
Technique:
color
NLM Unique ID:
101622089
NLM Image ID:
D04519
Permanent Link:
resource.nlm.nih.gov/101622089
Original public domain image from Flickr