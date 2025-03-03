Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagetoiletvintage bathroombathroomthronepublic domain bathroomvintage facevintage free public domaintoilet vintageBrisk CatharticCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Gillray, James, 1756-1815, artist Publication:London: H. Humphrey, Jan. 28, 1804 Language(s):English Format:Still image Subject(s):Toilet Facilities Genre(s):Caricatures Abstract:A man is sitting in a "water-closet." Extent:1 print : 27 x 22 cm. 