Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagewater closetabstract public domain imagesurinaltoilet artabstractengraving furniturebathroom furniture woodlatrineCloset Without EnclosureCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Carter, Robert Brudenell, 1828-1918, Author Contributor(s):Murphy, Shirley Foster, Sir, 1848-1923, Editor Publication:London: Cassell & Co., 1883 Language(s):English Format:Still image Subject(s):Toilet Facilities Abstract:Toilet with hinged cover. Related Title(s):Is part of: Our homes, and how to make them healthy, fig. 82.; See related catalog record: 63161270R Extent:1 print Technique:wood engraving NLM Unique ID:101436122 NLM Image ID:A012945 Permanent Link:resource.nlm.nih.gov/101436122 Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 853 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3210 x 2281 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCreativity takes courage quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713980/creativity-takes-courage-quote-poster-templateView licenseHouse of Sallust, PompeiiCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Liger, François Joseph, Author…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655002/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseCreative design quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713978/creative-design-quote-poster-templateView licenseToilet with Removable BucketCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Kröhnke, Otto, 1871- ?, Author…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648691/image-medicine-art-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBig idea quote Instagram post template, cute editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18098852/big-idea-quote-instagram-post-template-cute-editable-designView licenseDomestic Fluid Waste Disposal SystemCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Kröhnke, Otto, 1871- ?…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647341/image-medicine-art-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBeige minimal bathroom interior design remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670853/beige-minimal-bathroom-interior-design-remix-editable-designView licensePublic ToiletsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Brunfaut, Jules, Author Publication:Paris:…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655008/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseBathroom design poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11804667/bathroom-design-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWash Down and "Wash-Out"... ClosetsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Vacher, Francis, 1843…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647072/image-medicine-book-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11581625/cleaning-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDomestic BathroomCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Kröhnke, Otto, 1871- ?, Author…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655000/image-person-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBathroom design poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529447/bathroom-design-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBackyard ExaminedCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):Race BettermentFoundation.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654821/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBlue modern bathroom interior design remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670922/blue-modern-bathroom-interior-design-remix-editable-designView licenseLatrine Cart, HarbinCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):Hoff, John Van Rensslaer, 1848-1920…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655007/photo-image-medicine-abstract-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBathroom design Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529448/bathroom-design-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWar Declared on Unsafe Toilets!, archive photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647331/war-declared-unsafe-toilets-archive-photoFree Image from public domain licenseBathroom design blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529446/bathroom-design-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license"Mundif" Pedestal ClosetCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Fletcher, Banister Flight, Sir, 1866-…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654999/image-medicine-book-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseBathroom design Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634070/bathroom-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBrisk CatharticCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Gillray, James, 1756-1815, artist…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647168/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseBathroom design Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11804665/bathroom-design-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLes Régals à La Mode =: Trendy TreatsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bourdet, Joseph…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654814/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable stacked towel interior mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12387941/editable-stacked-towel-interior-mockup-designView licenseWater Closet at Military Hospital No. 1, Harbin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647180/water-closet-military-hospital-no-harbinFree Image from public domain licenseDeep-cleaning bathroom Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11633979/deep-cleaning-bathroom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLatrine, HarbinCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):Hoff, John Van Rensslaer, 1848-1920…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654815/photo-image-person-medicine-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseBathroom design blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11804668/bathroom-design-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNew and Improved Self-Acting Earth ClosetCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Allan, John, Author…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655001/image-medicine-book-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseBathroom design Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663063/bathroom-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaudits. Bonbons!Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Gaudissart, artist Publication:Paris.: , [18…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647177/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseDeep-cleaning bathroom Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557436/deep-cleaning-bathroom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlumbing services Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428537/plumbing-services-facebook-post-templateView licenseBathroom etiquette poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852096/bathroom-etiquette-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBathroom wall editable mockup, interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220490/bathroom-wall-editable-mockup-interior-designView license