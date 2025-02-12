Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageabstract public domainrussianharbinsepticwar tankbathroompublic domain restroompublic domain photographs healthWater Closet at Military Hospital No. 1, Harbin.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 877 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3184 x 2328 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarToilet sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12135247/toilet-sign-editable-mockupView licenseLatrine Cart, HarbinCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):Hoff, John Van Rensslaer, 1848-1920…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655007/photo-image-medicine-abstract-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBathroom wall editable mockup, interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220490/bathroom-wall-editable-mockup-interior-designView licenseLatrine, HarbinCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):Hoff, John Van Rensslaer, 1848-1920…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654815/photo-image-person-medicine-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseDental clinic logo, editable health & wellness business branding template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13610048/image-badge-blue-brandView licenseBackyard ExaminedCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):Race BettermentFoundation.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654821/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCreativity takes courage quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713980/creativity-takes-courage-quote-poster-templateView licenseHouse of Sallust, PompeiiCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Liger, François Joseph, Author…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655002/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseEnd bullying Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874000/end-bullying-facebook-post-templateView licenseWash Down and "Wash-Out"... ClosetsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Vacher, Francis, 1843…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647072/image-medicine-book-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseBathroom etiquette poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852096/bathroom-etiquette-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseToilet with Removable BucketCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Kröhnke, Otto, 1871- ?, Author…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648691/image-medicine-art-bookFree Image from public domain licenseStop domestic violence Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873934/stop-domestic-violence-instagram-post-templateView licenseWar Declared on Unsafe Toilets!, archive photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647331/war-declared-unsafe-toilets-archive-photoFree Image from public domain licenseBathroom design Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10980497/bathroom-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCloset Without EnclosureCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Carter, Robert Brudenell, 1828-1918…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647169/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseHotel room tag mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976793/hotel-room-tag-mockup-editable-designView licensePublic ToiletsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Brunfaut, Jules, Author Publication:Paris:…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655008/image-person-art-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseWar through the lens poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21534604/war-through-the-lens-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseDomestic BathroomCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Kröhnke, Otto, 1871- ?, Author…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655000/image-person-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseToilet trash bin mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13312818/toilet-trash-bin-mockup-editable-designView licenseDomestic Fluid Waste Disposal SystemCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Kröhnke, Otto, 1871- ?…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647341/image-medicine-art-bookFree Image from public domain licenseBathroom etiquette Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780690/bathroom-etiquette-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBrisk CatharticCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Gillray, James, 1756-1815, artist…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647168/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseToilet sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12135263/toilet-sign-editable-mockupView licenseLes Régals à La Mode =: Trendy TreatsCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Bourdet, Joseph…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654814/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSame-sex adoption Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704656/same-sex-adoption-instagram-post-templateView license"Mundif" Pedestal ClosetCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Fletcher, Banister Flight, Sir, 1866-…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654999/image-medicine-book-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseLGBTQ family poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13045436/lgbtq-family-poster-templateView licenseNew and Improved Self-Acting Earth ClosetCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Allan, John, Author…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655001/image-medicine-book-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseBathroom etiquette blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852093/bathroom-etiquette-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMaudits. Bonbons!Collection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s):Gaudissart, artist Publication:Paris.: , [18…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647177/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseLGBTQ family blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13045479/lgbtq-family-blog-banner-templateView licenseLoading Typhoid patients onto a Hospital Train, Station 83, ManchuriaCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655012/photo-image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseLGBTQ family Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13045404/lgbtq-family-facebook-story-templateView licenseLoading a Hospital Train with typhoid victims, Station 83, ManchuriaCollection:Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654996/photo-image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseSame-sex adoption Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704674/same-sex-adoption-instagram-post-templateView licenseAbout the Horse, antique illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647530/about-the-horse-antique-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseBathroom etiquette Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852100/bathroom-etiquette-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseUn Accouchement dans la Grèce Ancienne =: Childbirth in Ancient Greece, 1844-1923.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994001/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license