Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageshovelleafplantpublic domaingardenphototoolcc0Shovel, gardening tool.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2738 x 1826 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGarden equipment element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001054/garden-equipment-element-set-editable-designView licenseWood handle shovels, garden tool.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648702/wood-handle-shovels-garden-toolFree Image from public domain licenseGarden equipment element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001049/garden-equipment-element-set-editable-designView license05.11.2022 - Acțiune de plantare a copacilor cu ocazia Zilei Naționale de Înverzire a Plaiuluihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655294/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGarden equipment element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001064/garden-equipment-element-set-editable-designView license05.11.2022 - Acțiune de plantare a copacilor cu ocazia Zilei Naționale de Înverzire a Plaiului05.11.2022 - Acțiune de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655291/photo-image-plant-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain licenseGarden equipment element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001048/garden-equipment-element-set-editable-designView license05.11.2022 - Acțiune de plantare a copacilor cu ocazia Zilei Naționale de Înverzire a Plaiuluihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655293/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseGarden equipment element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001065/garden-equipment-element-set-editable-designView license05.11.2022 - Acțiune de plantare a copacilor cu ocazia Zilei Naționale de Înverzire a Plaiuluihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655216/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain licenseGarden equipment element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001053/garden-equipment-element-set-editable-designView licenseFree garden tools image, public domain gardening CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5915620/image-public-domain-leaves-plantsView licenseGarden equipment element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001058/garden-equipment-element-set-editable-designView licenseFree gardening image, public domain nature CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5915939/image-light-public-domain-leavesView licenseGarden equipment element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001057/garden-equipment-element-set-editable-designView licenseAbel Tasman National Park. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733979/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain licenseGardeners editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751309/gardeners-editable-design-community-remixView licenseFree gardening equipment image, public domain gardening CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5918107/image-public-domain-leaves-freeFree Image from public domain licenseGarden equipment element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001758/garden-equipment-element-set-editable-designView licenseHydrangeas (1910) by Jean Baptiste Tournassoudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773863/hydrangeas-1910-jean-baptiste-tournassoudFree Image from public domain licensePlants Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11619283/plants-instagram-post-templateView licenseSoil healthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654192/soil-healthFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759168/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGreen Leave Plant In Pothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5965190/green-leave-plant-potView licenseGarden club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073537/garden-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseSeed With Garden Tools.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5965868/seed-with-garden-toolsView licenseGarden center Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759228/garden-center-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBlack Beluga Lentil, MSU Post Farm,non-irrigated, early season, July 2, 2018https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654273/photo-image-plant-grass-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590052/garden-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCommunity Tree Day 2021Students from Sadie Saulter Elementary helped plant trees in front of their school for Community Tree…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677543/image-plant-person-treesFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor garden blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11792709/indoor-garden-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTypes of greenhouse. Engraving, c.1750.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13998498/types-greenhouse-engraving-c1750Free Image from public domain licenseGarden center blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759006/garden-center-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license[E kari i te mara - digging a garden] (1910s) by William Saunderson Cooperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9883291/kari-mara-digging-garden-1910s-william-saunderson-cooperFree Image from public domain licenseEarth day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759130/earth-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGarden shovel, null by jakob beckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946564/garden-shovel-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain licenseGardening service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11792711/gardening-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseForage Pea and shovel, farm photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647362/forage-pea-and-shovel-farm-photoFree Image from public domain licenseEarth day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11278265/earth-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Japanese walnut (Juglans ailantifolia): fruiting tree branch with separate opened fruit and nuts. Watercolour.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13968055/image-paper-plant-treeFree Image from public domain license