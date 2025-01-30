Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageengineeringatomic poweroffice computerslab scientisttechnologyresearchdata sciencedevelopmentThe recirculating electron accelerator, at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility in Newport News, Va.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 787 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7686 x 5041 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEngineering blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063807/engineering-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe recirculating electron accelerator, at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647205/photo-image-mathematics-public-domain-technologyFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238063/science-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe recirculating electron accelerator, at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647192/photo-image-mathematics-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseMan in touching gesture, medical technology concept, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998439/man-touching-gesture-medical-technology-concept-editable-remix-designView licenseThe recirculating electron accelerator seen inside Jefferson Lab’s Hall C located in Newport News, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648532/photo-image-mathematics-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseSTEM scholarships women Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13139982/stem-scholarships-women-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe recirculating electron accelerator seen inside Jefferson Lab’s Hall C located in Newport News, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647471/photo-image-person-mathematics-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRobotics Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11698964/robotics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe recirculating electron accelerator, at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647208/photo-image-mathematics-public-domain-technologyFree Image from public domain licenseData analytics blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616733/data-analytics-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHall A 2022 Oct62Detail shots from inside Hall A, including the recirculating electron accelerator, at the Department of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655069/photo-image-person-mathematics-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseResearch & innovation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745565/research-innovation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHall CThe recirculating electron accelerator seen inside Jefferson Lab’s Hall C located in Newport News, Va. on Monday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655290/photo-image-mathematics-public-domain-technologyFree Image from public domain licenseData analytics poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957633/data-analytics-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Helmholtz Coils inside the recirculating electron accelerator located in Hall A at the Department of Energy's Thomas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648552/photo-image-mathematics-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseSTEM scholarships women poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737588/stem-scholarships-women-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license2022 Accelerator Reliability WorkshopScenes from day three of the 2022 Accelerator Reliability Workshop, where attendees…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655268/photo-image-person-mathematics-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseMedical research poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395490/medical-research-poster-templateView licenseInside Jefferson Lab Hall C located in Newport News, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648540/photo-image-mathematics-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseSTEM scholarships women Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737587/stem-scholarships-women-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Central Helium Liquefier building at Jefferson Lab.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648531/photo-image-mathematics-public-domain-technologyFree Image from public domain licenseSTEM scholarships women post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9733770/stem-scholarships-women-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseInside the Central Helium Liquefier building at Jefferson Lab.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648534/photo-image-plant-grass-mathematicsFree Image from public domain licenseSTEM scholarships women blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737590/stem-scholarships-women-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseInside the Central Helium Liquefier building at Jefferson Lab.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648536/photo-image-person-mathematics-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238059/science-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseCHL BuildingSeen inside the Central Helium Liquefier building at Jefferson Lab on Monday, October, 18, 2022. (Photo by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655217/photo-image-mathematics-factory-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOnline learning blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237990/online-learning-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseInside the Central Helium Liquefier building at Jefferson Lab.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647474/photo-image-mathematics-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseBiochemistry open day blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238274/biochemistry-open-day-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseHall C28The recirculating electron accelerator seen inside Jefferson Lab’s Hall C located in Newport News, Va. on Monday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655208/image-person-mathematics-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseData analytics Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616786/data-analytics-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license2022 Mars Fest. Scenes from the 2022 Mars Fest held in Norfolk, Va. on Friday, October 14, 2022. (Photo by Aileen Devlin |…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647195/photo-image-face-person-mathematicsFree Image from public domain licenseData analytics Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616763/data-analytics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseScenes from inside Hall A, including the recirculating electron accelerator, at the Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071794/photo-image-mathematics-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseBiology class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574575/biology-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe recirculating electron accelerator seen inside Jefferson Lab’s Hall C located in Newport News, Va. For more information…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994052/photo-image-person-mathematics-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238060/science-fair-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe recirculating electron accelerator seen inside Jefferson Lab’s Hall C located in Newport News, Va. on Monday, October…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647464/photo-image-mathematics-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain license