Edit ImageCropNational Park Service (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagecarpublic domainroadribbonwhitetowertruckbusesTower-Roosevelt to Chittenden Road ribbon-cutting: White buses make their way towards Dunraven Pass.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7002 x 4670 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSchool bus mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13167356/school-bus-mockup-editable-designView licenseTower-Roosevelt to Chittenden Road ribbon-cutting: White bus and Mt. Washburn in the distance (2)NPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652922/image-person-public-domain-ribbonFree Image from public domain licenseUK language course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543724/language-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTower-Roosevelt to Chittenden Road ribbon-cutting: White Bus and Mt. Washburn in the distanceNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652617/image-public-domain-ribbon-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseWhite bus mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14763311/white-bus-mockup-editable-designView licenseTower to Chittenden Road Project: new viewpoint and pulloutsNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653072/photo-image-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable white car design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330452/editable-white-car-design-element-setView licenseYellowstone Revealed: North Entrance teepees at sunset (2)NPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647801/photo-image-sunset-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRoad trip insurance blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464320/road-trip-insurance-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePneumatic tire roller smooths out the gravel by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4226097/photo-image-public-domain-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseShuttle service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560811/shuttle-service-poster-templateView licenseEast Entrance Road looking westbound by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4226040/photo-image-public-domain-tree-plantFree Image from public domain licenseOrange food truck mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789987/orange-food-truck-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseMammoth Hot Springs water main repair by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4226124/photo-image-public-domain-person-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseCommodity trading Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917635/commodity-trading-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTower to Chittenden Road Project: completed projectNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653246/photo-image-public-domain-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseEditable white car design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330716/editable-white-car-design-element-setView licenseSnowcoaches in front of a pile of snow in Mammoth Hot Springs (3)NPS / Addy Falgousthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072902/photo-image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseLogistics Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12651524/logistics-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSpecial projects crew repair the road surface at the Mammoth three-way intersection by Jacob W. Frank. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4226113/photo-image-public-domain-nature-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable delivery van mockup logistics designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12427496/editable-delivery-van-mockup-logistics-designView licenseSnowcoach along the Madison River with bison by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4226056/photo-image-public-domain-tree-plantFree Image from public domain licenseBus tickets poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12795273/bus-tickets-poster-templateView licenseNew road alignment into Mammoth after a snowstormNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655009/photo-image-public-domain-snow-carFree Image from public domain licenseLogistics poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709057/logistics-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Yellow Bus waiting for passengers outside of the Lake Yellowstone Hotel by Neal Herbert. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4226167/photo-image-public-domain-wood-natureFree Image from public domain licenseVintage car sale poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243463/vintage-car-sale-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseBear jam near Tower Ranger Station by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4226047/photo-image-public-domain-tree-plantFree Image from public domain licenseBus routes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508451/bus-routes-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlack bear grazing near Dunraven Pass (2)NPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652497/photo-image-animal-public-domain-blackFree Image from public domain licenseSchool bus, education paper craft collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788228/school-bus-education-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView licenseBlack bear grazing near Dunraven PassNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652733/photo-image-animal-public-domain-blackFree Image from public domain licenseCargo service Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12651518/cargo-service-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseA snowcoach travels down the road during a winter stormNPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652417/photo-image-public-domain-nature-travelsFree Image from public domain licenseShuttle service Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688305/shuttle-service-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePacking up the hoses on the pumper truck aka "honeywagon" by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4226106/photo-image-public-domain-person-carFree Image from public domain licenseDelivery van png element mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12414451/delivery-van-png-element-mockup-editable-designView licenseSnowmobilers pass a bull bison on the road (2)NPS / Jacob W. Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654307/image-cow-person-animalFree Image from public domain licenseFood truck editable mockup element, small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12831171/food-truck-editable-mockup-element-small-businessView licenseTower to Chittenden Road Project: North Side of Chittenden Road junction (2)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733815/photo-image-public-domain-mountain-natureFree Image from public domain license