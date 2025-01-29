Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagebutterfly weedasclepiaspressed flowerflowerabstract leaves public domainpublic domain pressed flowerbotanicalasclepias tuberosa illustrationAsclepias tuberosa =: Butterfly WeedCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Bigelow, Jacob, 1786-1879 Publication: Boston : Published by Cummings and Hilliard ... ; Univiversity Press ... Hilliard and Metcalf, 1818 Language(s): Latin Format: Still image Subject(s): Asclepias, Plants, Medicinal Genre(s): Pictorial Works, Book Illustrations Abstract: Colored engraving of a flowering butterfly weed. Related Title(s): Is part of: American medical botany.; See related catalog record: 2543055R Extent: 1 print : plate mark 19 x 15 cm. 