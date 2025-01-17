rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Children hunt for eggs at the White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 18, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House.…
Save
Edit Image
easter egg hunthousecelebrationpublic domainkidsbaggirlwhite
Easter egg Instagram post template, editable text
Easter egg Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513783/easter-egg-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
An event celebrating the Tampa Bay Lightning and their 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships is set by the South Portico…
An event celebrating the Tampa Bay Lightning and their 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships is set by the South Portico…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653505/photo-image-lightning-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Egg hunt Facebook post template
Egg hunt Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408010/egg-hunt-facebook-post-templateView license
Guests attend the July 4th celebration, Monday, July 4, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House…
Guests attend the July 4th celebration, Monday, July 4, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653353/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Easter egg blog banner template, editable text
Easter egg blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513781/easter-egg-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
President Joe Biden arrives at the Imperial Palace, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tokyo, Japan. (Official White House Photo by…
President Joe Biden arrives at the Imperial Palace, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tokyo, Japan. (Official White House Photo by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648394/photo-image-person-public-domain-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Easter egg Instagram story template, editable text
Easter egg Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513784/easter-egg-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Easter Bunnies pose for a group photo in the East Colonnade, Monday, April 18, 2022, following the White House Easter…
The Easter Bunnies pose for a group photo in the East Colonnade, Monday, April 18, 2022, following the White House Easter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653495/photo-image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Easter egg hunt poster template, editable text & design
Easter egg hunt poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494481/easter-egg-hunt-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Guests attend the July 4th celebration, Monday, July 4, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House…
Guests attend the July 4th celebration, Monday, July 4, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653332/image-face-person-phoneFree Image from public domain license
Egg hunt Facebook post template
Egg hunt Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408190/egg-hunt-facebook-post-templateView license
Person waving Pride Flag.
Person waving Pride Flag.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995709/person-waving-pride-flagFree Image from public domain license
Egg hunt poster template, editable text and design
Egg hunt poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519886/egg-hunt-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Guests attend the Respect for Marriage Act bill signing Tuesday, December 13, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House.
Guests attend the Respect for Marriage Act bill signing Tuesday, December 13, 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10995719/photo-image-public-domain-house-rainbowFree Image from public domain license
Egg hunt Instagram story template, editable text
Egg hunt Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519903/egg-hunt-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The World Series trophy is on display as President Joe Biden hosts an event for the 2021 Champion Atlanta Braves, Monday…
The World Series trophy is on display as President Joe Biden hosts an event for the 2021 Champion Atlanta Braves, Monday…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072960/photo-image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Egg hunt blog banner template, editable text
Egg hunt blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519767/egg-hunt-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
First Lady Jill Biden delivers remarks at a State Teachers of the Year even Monday, October 18, 2021, on the South Lawn of…
First Lady Jill Biden delivers remarks at a State Teachers of the Year even Monday, October 18, 2021, on the South Lawn of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652092/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter poster template, editable text and design
Happy Easter poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036228/happy-easter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tulips bloom by the North Portico of the White House, Monday, April 25, 2022. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)
Tulips bloom by the North Portico of the White House, Monday, April 25, 2022. (Official White House Photo by Erin Scott)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652975/photo-image-flower-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Egg hunt Instagram post template, editable text
Egg hunt Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795480/egg-hunt-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The President’s Own U.S. Marine Band performs during the 4th of July celebration, Monday, July 4, 2022, on the South Lawn of…
The President’s Own U.S. Marine Band performs during the 4th of July celebration, Monday, July 4, 2022, on the South Lawn of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653339/image-person-celebration-womanFree Image from public domain license
Egg hunt Instagram post template, editable text
Egg hunt Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504929/egg-hunt-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Marine One prepares to depart the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, April 1, 2022, en route to Delaware Air National…
Marine One prepares to depart the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, April 1, 2022, en route to Delaware Air National…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653726/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday poster template
Easter Sunday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12855250/easter-sunday-poster-templateView license
President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One, Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach…
President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One, Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072861/photo-image-person-sky-beachFree Image from public domain license
Egg hunt Instagram post template, editable text
Egg hunt Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576503/egg-hunt-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The President’s Own U.S. Marine Band performs during the 4th of July celebration, Monday, July 4, 2022, on the South Lawn of…
The President’s Own U.S. Marine Band performs during the 4th of July celebration, Monday, July 4, 2022, on the South Lawn of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653548/image-face-person-celebrationFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter template, editable Pinterest pin design
Happy Easter template, editable Pinterest pin design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8622937/happy-easter-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView license
Teachers of the Year Tabatha Rosproy, left, and Juliana Urtubey follow First Lady Jill Biden onto the South Lawn for a State…
Teachers of the Year Tabatha Rosproy, left, and Juliana Urtubey follow First Lady Jill Biden onto the South Lawn for a State…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652117/image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Beige Easter template, editable Pinterest pin design
Beige Easter template, editable Pinterest pin design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624466/beige-easter-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView license
U.S. Army Fife and Drum Corps. perform during the State Arrival ceremony for President of the French Republic Emmanuel…
U.S. Army Fife and Drum Corps. perform during the State Arrival ceremony for President of the French Republic Emmanuel…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994026/photo-image-face-person-musicFree Image from public domain license
Cute Easter template, editable Pinterest pin design
Cute Easter template, editable Pinterest pin design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623023/cute-easter-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView license
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden disembark Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, May 30…
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden disembark Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, May 30…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648251/photo-image-grass-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter template, editable Pinterest pin design
Happy Easter template, editable Pinterest pin design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8623139/happy-easter-template-editable-pinterest-pin-designView license
An honor guard prepares for President Joe Biden’s arrival at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Monday, May 23, 2022. (Official White…
An honor guard prepares for President Joe Biden’s arrival at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Monday, May 23, 2022. (Official White…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648095/photo-image-public-domain-house-gunFree Image from public domain license
Easter gift voucher poster template
Easter gift voucher poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776163/easter-gift-voucher-poster-templateView license
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647492/photo-image-people-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Easter egg hunt poster template
Easter egg hunt poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407917/easter-egg-hunt-poster-templateView license
Snow blankets the South Lawn of the White House.
Snow blankets the South Lawn of the White House.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647485/snow-blankets-the-south-lawn-the-white-houseFree Image from public domain license