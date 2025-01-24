rawpixel
Columbine =: AquilegiaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Aquilegia Author(s):…
medicinal herbscolumbineelizabeth blackwellaquilegiaberryvintage herbsastragalusmedicinal plants
Bloom, positivity quote Instagram story template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel, editable text and design
Lavender =: LavendulaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Lavendula Author(s):…
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
Broad leaved lavender =: Spica latifoliaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Spica…
Garden party editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
Endive =: EndiviaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Endivia Author(s): Blackwell…
Paper leaf frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
Fox glove =: DigitalisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Digitalis Author(s):…
Tea party invitation editable poster template, original art illustration from Joris Hoefnagel
Raspberry-bush =: Rubus ideousCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Rubus ideous…
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor lavender design
Dandelion =: Dens leonis, taraxcumCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Dens leonis…
Editable floral round frame, watercolor lavender design
Elecampane =: HeleniumCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Helenium Author(s):…
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Female piony =: Paeonia faemina =: Peony MlantCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):…
Editable floral frame, watercolor lavender design
Vine =: Vitis, vinifera =: Vine plantCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Vitis…
Watercolor lavender flower frame, editable botanical design
Black poppy =: Papaver nigrumCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Papaver nigrum…
Watercolor lavender flower frame, editable botanical design
Starwort or Aster attic =: Aster atticus or inguinglisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate…
Fruit flower collection elements set, editable design
Citrul or Water-melon =: Citrullus or Anguria =: Watermelon PlantCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
Watercolor lavender flower frame, editable botanical design
Wild teasel =: Dipsacus silvestris, labrum venerisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):…
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor lavender design
Garden succory =: Cichorium sativum or Seris =: ChicoryCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate…
Lavender round frame, editable watercolor flower design
Dragon-tree =: Draco arborCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Draco arbor Author(s):…
Editable floral frame, watercolor lavender design
Damson tree =: Prunus damascenaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Prunus damascena…
Editable floral frame, watercolor lavender design
A curious herbal, containing five hundred cuts of the most useful plants, which are now used in the practice of physick ...…
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
A curious herbal, containing five hundred cuts of the most useful plants, which are now used in the practice of physick ...…
Editable watercolor botanical illustration set
A curious herbal, containing five hundred cuts of the most useful plants, which are now used in the practice of physick ...…
Vintage watercolor botanical, editable illustration set
Sanguinaria CanadensisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Annin, William B., 1791?-1839…
