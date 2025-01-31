Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagepressed flowerliriodendron tulipiferaabstract public domainforesttulipmedical botanybook platesvintage wood plantLiriodendron tulipiferaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Annin & Smith, engravers. Contributor(s): Bigelow, Jacob, 1786-1879 Publication:Boston : Published by Cummings and Hilliard ... ; Univiversity Press ... Hilliard and Metcalf, 1818 Language(s): Latin Format: Still image Subject(s): Liriodendron,Plants, Medicinal Genre(s): Pictorial Works,Book Illustrations Abstract: Colored engraving of a tulip tree. Related Title(s): Is part of: American medical botany.; See related catalog record: 2543055R Extent: 1 print : plate mark 24 x 16 cm. 