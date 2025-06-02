rawpixel
Female piony =: Paeonia faemina =: Peony MlantCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):…
Vintage floral pattern, pink background
Columbine =: AquilegiaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Aquilegia Author(s):…
Weed seed bank poster template
Lavender =: LavendulaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Lavendula Author(s):…
E.A. Séguy's botanical butterfly, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Broad leaved lavender =: Spica latifoliaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Spica…
Vintage botanical butterfly, editable blue design, remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy
Endive =: EndiviaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Endivia Author(s): Blackwell…
Spring sale poster template
Dandelion =: Dens leonis, taraxcumCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Dens leonis…
Spring sale Facebook story template
Elecampane =: HeleniumCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Helenium Author(s):…
Rosemary supplement label template, editable design
Black poppy =: Papaver nigrumCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Papaver nigrum…
Green tea label template
Starwort or Aster attic =: Aster atticus or inguinglisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate…
Spring sale Facebook post template
Garden succory =: Cichorium sativum or Seris =: ChicoryCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate…
Spring sale blog banner template
Citrul or Water-melon =: Citrullus or Anguria =: Watermelon PlantCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
Brown bear wildlife roaring nature remix, editable design
Raspberry-bush =: Rubus ideousCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Rubus ideous…
Marmot mammal nature remix, editable design
Vine =: Vitis, vinifera =: Vine plantCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Vitis…
Vintage decorative flower pattern, purple background
Wild teasel =: Dipsacus silvestris, labrum venerisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):…
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
Fox glove =: DigitalisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Digitalis Author(s):…
Bedtime stories poster template, editable text and design
Damson tree =: Prunus damascenaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Prunus damascena…
Elk wildlife animal nature remix, editable design
Dragon-tree =: Draco arborCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Draco arbor Author(s):…
Elk wildlife antler animal nature remix, editable design
A curious herbal, containing five hundred cuts of the most useful plants, which are now used in the practice of physick ...…
Wallpaper blog banner template
A curious herbal, containing five hundred cuts of the most useful plants, which are now used in the practice of physick ...…
Fruit flower collection elements set, editable design
A curious herbal, containing five hundred cuts of the most useful plants, which are now used in the practice of physick ...…
Beauty product, editable bottle mockup
Hollyhocks =: Malva arborea by Elizabeth Blackwell
