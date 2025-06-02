Female piony =: Paeonia faemina =: Peony Mlant
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Alternate Title(s): Paeonia faemina
Author(s): Blackwell, Elizabeth, active 1737., engraver
Publication: London : Printed for Samuel Harding ..., MDCCXXXVII [1737]
Language(s): English
Format: Still image
Subject(s): Paeonia
Genre(s): Book Illustrations, Pictorial Works, Herbals
Abstract: Plate 65 from Elizabeth Blackwell's A curious herbal. Illustration of the flower and seed vessel of a peony plant.
Related Title(s): Is part of: A curious herbal, containing five hundred cuts, of the most useful plants.; See related catalog record: 2449056R
Extent: print : 37 x 25 cm.
Technique: etching and engraving, hand-colored
NLM Unique ID: 101456756
NLM Image ID: C03103
Permanent Link: resource.nlm.nih.gov/101456756
