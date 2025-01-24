Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)
Author(s): Kandel, David, -1587., engraver
Contributor(s): Bock, Hieronymus, 1498-1554
Publication: Gedruckt zü Strasburg : Bei Wendel Rihel, Den xxviij Augusti, im Jar MDXLVI [1546]
Language(s): German
Format: Still image
Subject(s):Tilia, Dancing
Genre(s): Pictorial Works,
Book Illustrations
Abstract: Illustration of a genre scene of men and women dancing around a linden tree, while another man plays bagpipes next to a dog.
Related Title(s): Is part of: Kreüter Bůch; See related catalog record: 2223016R
Extent: 1 print : 29 x 18 cm.
Technique: woodcut, color
NLM Unique ID: 101456961
NLM Image ID: C03308
Permanent Link: resource.nlm.nih.gov/101456961
Original public domain image from Flickr