forestmalvaleaf engravingherbsbarbadosmangrovefoliobotanical herbs vintage
Vintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715931/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Nispero, naseberry or sappatilla tree =: AnonCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Anona…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654118/image-plant-medicine-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704507/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Arnotto and Indian Savin treeCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Sloane, Hans, Sir, 1660…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647652/image-flower-plant-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Exotic jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703016/exotic-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hog doctor tree, or boar tree, and the birch treeCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Gucht…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647253/image-flower-plant-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Exotic jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730366/exotic-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Arborum fructiferarum, insulae, Jamaicae conspectusCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654246/image-plant-art-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708329/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cariophyllus spurius inodorus =: Cariophyllus inodorusCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s):…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654122/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage jungle iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751179/vintage-jungle-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Liriodendron tulipiferaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Annin & Smith, engravers.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647247/image-flower-plant-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Exotic plant fair Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346660/exotic-plant-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kalmia latifoliaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Bigelow, Jacob, 1786-1879 Publication:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647658/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Rosemary supplement label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488344/rosemary-supplement-label-template-editable-designView license
Collection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Kandel, David, -1587., engraver Contributor(s): Bock…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647250/image-dog-face-plantFree Image from public domain license
Editable green herb design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15357514/editable-green-herb-design-element-setView license
Coptis trifoliaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Bigelow, Jacob, 1786-1879 Publication:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647643/image-flower-plant-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Basil leaf food element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993354/basil-leaf-food-element-editable-design-setView license
Sanguinaria CanadensisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Annin, William B., 1791?-1839…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654438/image-flower-plant-grassFree Image from public domain license
Basil leaf food element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993404/basil-leaf-food-element-editable-design-setView license
Erlen oder EllernbaumCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Kandel, David, -1587., engraver…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647269/image-plant-medicine-artFree Image from public domain license
Gardening hobby kit, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704222/gardening-hobby-kit-editable-designView license
Un Accouchement dans la Grèce Ancienne =: Childbirth in Ancient Greece, 1844-1923.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994001/image-face-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Green tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777511/green-tea-label-templateView license
Sanguinaria CanadensisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Annin, William B., 1791?-1839…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654309/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable green herb design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15358449/editable-green-herb-design-element-setView license
Asclepias tuberosa =: Butterfly WeedCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Bigelow, Jacob…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647235/image-butterfly-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Gardening hobby kit, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704191/gardening-hobby-kit-editable-designView license
About the Horse, antique illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647530/about-the-horse-antique-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Editable nature collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15208140/editable-nature-collage-design-element-setView license
Acanthus uera =: Welsch BernklawCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Acanthus vera and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654446/image-flower-hand-plantFree Image from public domain license
Basil leaf food element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993408/basil-leaf-food-element-editable-design-setView license
Endive =: EndiviaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Endivia Author(s): Blackwell…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647254/image-flower-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
Tropical palm trees background, botanical border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228401/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-border-editable-designView license
Quercus =: EichbaumCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Eichbaum Author(s): Specklin…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647244/image-plant-hand-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Fresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346784/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Female piony =: Paeonia faemina =: Peony MlantCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647249/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Fresh air, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362253/fresh-air-hand-presenting-leaf-cloud-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chamaemelon levcanthemon =: Camillen =: Chamomile PlantCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654121/image-flower-hand-plantFree Image from public domain license