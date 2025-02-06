Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageforestmalvaleaf engravingherbsbarbadosmangrovefoliobotanical herbs vintageMahot or mangrove tree =: Malva aborea folio rotundoCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Contributor(s): Sloane, Hans, Sir, 1660-1753 Publication: London : Printed by B. M. for the author, 1707-1725 Language(s): English Format: Still image Subject(s): Plants Genre(s): Pictorial Works,Book Illustrations Related Title(s): Is part of: A voyage to the islands Madera, Barbados, Nieves, S. Christophers and Jamaica...; See related catalog record: 2711327R Extent: 1 print : 35 x 46 cm. 