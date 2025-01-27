Edit ImageCropNational Park Service (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagebirds flyingfirefighter airplanefirefighting helicopterfireairplanetreebirdcigarettesAir Operations for the Elk FireThe Elk Fire began on May 26 in the town of Yucca Valley. Ultimately the fire burned around 450 acres of land including part of the northwest corner of Joshua Tree National Park. Firefighters from multiple agencies aggressively attacked the fire with the goal of full suppression. This fire was human-caused. Recreate responsibly by looking up fire restrictions before camping or grilling on public lands. Put out campfires thoroughly and be careful with cigarettes or any other lit or flammable materials.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 946 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2414 x 1904 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHelicopter editable mockup, realistic aircraft vehiclehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488707/helicopter-editable-mockup-realistic-aircraft-vehicleView licenseFire Engine on the Elk FireThe Elk Fire began on May 26 in the town of Yucca Valley. Ultimately the fire burned around 450…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653765/photo-image-fire-cigarettes-treeFree Image from public domain licenseSurveillance drone editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986558/surveillance-drone-editable-mockupView licenseElk Fire Burned Area.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648135/elk-fire-burned-areaFree Image from public domain licenseDrone technology, editable digital remix elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8476016/drone-technology-editable-digital-remix-elementView licenseElk Fire Burned AreaThe Elk Fire began on May 26 in the town of Yucca Valley. Ultimately the fire burned 431 acres of land…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653767/photo-image-person-fire-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFarming technology Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394841/farming-technology-facebook-post-templateView licenseMoonshine FireA Chinook helicopter assigned to the North Blue Fire about 10 miles east of Jensen, Utah, draw water out of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11073065/photo-image-person-fire-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseHelicopter png mockup element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10119828/helicopter-png-mockup-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseBucket Drop IncomingThis Blackhawk with a full bucket of water is working with Boise Helitack firefighters on the ground. If…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071853/photo-image-cloud-person-fireFree Image from public domain licenseHelicopter aircraft editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10118007/helicopter-aircraft-editable-mockupView licenseA U.S. Marine Corps AH-1W SuperCobra with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773 provides close air support during a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3583127/free-photo-image-227th-air-support-operations-squadron-asos-ah-1wFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic grains Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394860/organic-grains-facebook-post-templateView licenseAir Operations 7/21/22 Committee Fire.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648362/air-operations-72122-committee-fireFree Image from public domain licenseSurveillance drone editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986444/surveillance-drone-editable-mockupView licenseAir Operations 7/21/22 Committee FireThe Committee Fire was reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday, July 15, on the back side of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653671/photo-image-fire-plane-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseForest fire poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713242/forest-fire-poster-templateView licenseAir Operations 7/21/22 Committee FireThe Committee Fire was reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday, July 15, on the back side of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653513/photo-image-person-fire-planeFree Image from public domain licenseFirefighter job Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819644/firefighter-job-instagram-post-templateView licenseDempsey FireFire Boss Single Engine Airtanker dumping water over a fire.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071548/photo-image-plant-fire-forestFree Image from public domain licenseWater rescue Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507102/water-rescue-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAir Operations 7/21/22 Committee FireThe Committee Fire was reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday, July 15, on the back side of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653516/photo-image-person-fire-planeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Phoenix bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167232/editable-phoenix-bird-design-element-setView licenseAir Operations 7/21/22 Committee FireThe Committee Fire was reported at 12:20 p.m. Friday, July 15, on the back side of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653506/photo-image-person-fire-planeFree Image from public domain licensePrevent Wildfires poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18272355/prevent-wildfires-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773 flies overhead providing close air support…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3583115/free-photo-image-helicopter-227th-air-support-operations-squadron-asosFree Image from public domain licenseFlying angry black dragon fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663480/flying-angry-black-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseA U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773 takes off after picking up a simulated…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3583064/free-photo-image-227th-air-support-operations-squadron-asos-ah-1wFree Image from public domain licenseGreat horned owl animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661511/great-horned-owl-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseBridger Foothills Fire. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752595/photo-image-plant-smoke-fireFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Phoenix bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167177/editable-phoenix-bird-design-element-setView licenseUAS, Moose FireUAS (unmanned aircraft system) being used for firing operations on the Moose Fire.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071554/photo-image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseVehicle illustrations, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594655/vehicle-illustrations-editable-element-setView licenseA U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter from the New Jersey National Guard’s 1-150th Assault Helicopter Battalion…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3581516/free-photo-image-1-150th-assault-helicopter-battalion-227th-air-support-operations-squadron-asosFree Image from public domain licenseStop deforestation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9810442/stop-deforestation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773 lands to pick up a simulated casualty…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3581474/free-photo-image-227th-air-support-operations-squadron-asos-ah-1wFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer rescue squad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506748/volunteer-rescue-squad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license2022_09_08 BoulderMtnFire_HeloHelicopter flight over the Boulder Mountain Fire on the Colville National Forest in 2022. The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647916/photo-image-fire-airplane-treesFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer rescue squad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507334/volunteer-rescue-squad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOAS Drone Team preparing for PSD burn, Taylor Creek and Klondike Fires, Rogue-Siskiyou NF, OR, 2018. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057736/photo-image-public-domain-fireFree Image from public domain license