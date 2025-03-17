rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Garden succory =: Cichorium sativum or Seris =: ChicoryCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate…
Save
Edit Image
chicorycichoriumchicory rootelizabeth blackwellpublic domain vintage herbbook platesvintage flower chicorybotanical
Pressed blue flowers isolated element set
Pressed blue flowers isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993190/pressed-blue-flowers-isolated-element-setView license
Broad leaved lavender =: Spica latifoliaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Spica…
Broad leaved lavender =: Spica latifoliaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Spica…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654443/image-flower-hand-plantFree Image from public domain license
Pressed blue flowers isolated element set
Pressed blue flowers isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993131/pressed-blue-flowers-isolated-element-setView license
Lavender =: LavendulaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Lavendula Author(s):…
Lavender =: LavendulaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Lavendula Author(s):…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654439/image-flower-hand-plantFree Image from public domain license
Pressed blue flowers isolated element set
Pressed blue flowers isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992987/pressed-blue-flowers-isolated-element-setView license
Starwort or Aster attic =: Aster atticus or inguinglisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate…
Starwort or Aster attic =: Aster atticus or inguinglisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654300/image-flower-hand-plantFree Image from public domain license
Pressed blue flowers isolated element set
Pressed blue flowers isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992972/pressed-blue-flowers-isolated-element-setView license
Black poppy =: Papaver nigrumCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Papaver nigrum…
Black poppy =: Papaver nigrumCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Papaver nigrum…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647248/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Pressed blue flowers isolated element set
Pressed blue flowers isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993009/pressed-blue-flowers-isolated-element-setView license
Elecampane =: HeleniumCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Helenium Author(s):…
Elecampane =: HeleniumCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Helenium Author(s):…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647645/image-flower-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
Pressed blue flowers isolated element set
Pressed blue flowers isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993156/pressed-blue-flowers-isolated-element-setView license
Dandelion =: Dens leonis, taraxcumCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Dens leonis…
Dandelion =: Dens leonis, taraxcumCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Dens leonis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647251/image-flower-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
Pressed blue flowers isolated element set
Pressed blue flowers isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993014/pressed-blue-flowers-isolated-element-setView license
Columbine =: AquilegiaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Aquilegia Author(s):…
Columbine =: AquilegiaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Aquilegia Author(s):…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647245/image-flower-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
Pressed blue flowers isolated element set
Pressed blue flowers isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993141/pressed-blue-flowers-isolated-element-setView license
Wild teasel =: Dipsacus silvestris, labrum venerisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):…
Wild teasel =: Dipsacus silvestris, labrum venerisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654440/image-flower-hand-plantFree Image from public domain license
Pressed blue flowers isolated element set
Pressed blue flowers isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14993102/pressed-blue-flowers-isolated-element-setView license
Endive =: EndiviaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Endivia Author(s): Blackwell…
Endive =: EndiviaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Endivia Author(s): Blackwell…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647254/image-flower-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements and 'Vintage Ephemera' text editable template design
Vintage ephemera collage with retro elements and 'Vintage Ephemera' text editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406622/image-wallpaper-background-desktopView license
Citrul or Water-melon =: Citrullus or Anguria =: Watermelon PlantCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
Citrul or Water-melon =: Citrullus or Anguria =: Watermelon PlantCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647659/image-flower-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
Flower garden Facebook story template
Flower garden Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452462/flower-garden-facebook-story-templateView license
Vine =: Vitis, vinifera =: Vine plantCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Vitis…
Vine =: Vitis, vinifera =: Vine plantCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Vitis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648156/image-flower-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
Open book page editable mockup, realistic
Open book page editable mockup, realistic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514212/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realisticView license
Fox glove =: DigitalisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Digitalis Author(s):…
Fox glove =: DigitalisCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Digitalis Author(s):…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647258/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Herbs Instagram post template
Herbs Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452384/herbs-instagram-post-templateView license
Raspberry-bush =: Rubus ideousCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Rubus ideous…
Raspberry-bush =: Rubus ideousCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Rubus ideous…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647665/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Classic literature poster template
Classic literature poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776359/classic-literature-poster-templateView license
Female piony =: Paeonia faemina =: Peony MlantCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):…
Female piony =: Paeonia faemina =: Peony MlantCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s):…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647249/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
70% sale Instagram story template, editable text
70% sale Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11682869/70percent-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Damson tree =: Prunus damascenaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Prunus damascena…
Damson tree =: Prunus damascenaCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Prunus damascena…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647672/image-flower-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
Lost in nature Instagram post template
Lost in nature Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12982240/lost-nature-instagram-post-templateView license
Dragon-tree =: Draco arborCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Draco arbor Author(s):…
Dragon-tree =: Draco arborCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Alternate Title(s): Draco arbor Author(s):…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648182/image-plant-hand-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival Instagram story template, editable text
Spring festival Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11682870/spring-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
A curious herbal, containing five hundred cuts of the most useful plants, which are now used in the practice of physick ...…
A curious herbal, containing five hundred cuts of the most useful plants, which are now used in the practice of physick ...…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13977029/image-paper-cartoon-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Thai spicy soup ingredient element set remix
Thai spicy soup ingredient element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986884/thai-spicy-soup-ingredient-element-set-remixView license
A curious herbal, containing five hundred cuts of the most useful plants, which are now used in the practice of physick ...…
A curious herbal, containing five hundred cuts of the most useful plants, which are now used in the practice of physick ...…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13998749/image-paper-plant-grassFree Image from public domain license
Thai spicy soup ingredient element set remix
Thai spicy soup ingredient element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987793/thai-spicy-soup-ingredient-element-set-remixView license
A curious herbal, containing five hundred cuts of the most useful plants, which are now used in the practice of physick ...…
A curious herbal, containing five hundred cuts of the most useful plants, which are now used in the practice of physick ...…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14002008/image-paper-cartoon-plantFree Image from public domain license
Thai spicy soup ingredient element set remix
Thai spicy soup ingredient element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14988221/thai-spicy-soup-ingredient-element-set-remixView license
White lilly =: Lilium album by Elizabeth Blackwell
White lilly =: Lilium album by Elizabeth Blackwell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11405415/white-lilly-lilium-album-elizabeth-blackwellFree Image from public domain license