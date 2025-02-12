Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageairplanepersonpublic domainusaaircraftwingarmyteamAir Force and Army conduct airborne operations at JBERArmy paratroopers from the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, jump from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III over Malemute Drop Zone during airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 24, 2022. Army and Air Force units regularly train together to strengthen and maintain joint mission readiness skills in an arctic environment. Airmen from the 176th Wing provided air support for the training. 