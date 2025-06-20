Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagealder treeforestalderwoodsvintage tree illustrationhistoryforest painting public domaintreeErlen oder EllernbaumCollection: Images from the History of Medicine (IHM) Author(s): Kandel, David, -1587., engraver Contributor(s): Bock, Hieronymus, 1498-1554 Publication: Gedruckt zü Strasburg : Bei Wendel Rihel, Den xxviij Augusti, im Jar MDXLVI [1546] Language(s): German Format: Still image Subject(s): Alnus Genre(s): Pictorial Works, Book Illustrations Abstract: Illustration of an alder tree that stands next to a river in which fish swim. Related Title(s): Is part of: Kreüter Bůch; See related catalog record: 2223016R Extent: 1 print : 29 x 18 cm. 